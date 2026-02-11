Tarik Hopstock | Stepping Into The Fire

It’s one thing to be called up for your UFC BJJ debut on just a few weeks’ notice. It’s another when your first matchup in The Bowl comes against your division’s champion.
At UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague, 2025 IBJJF European and World champion Tarik Hopstock will make his first-ever appearance inside Meta APEX, taking on middleweight titleholder Ronaldo Junior in the co-main event.
“I’m really excited,” Hopstock said. “It’s so cool to have this opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for it. Honestly, UFC has become a big name now in the BJJ world as well, and I believe it can change some things and make things bigger.”
While he’s no stranger to pressure under the bright lights of a major jiu-jitsu event, flying to Las Vegas and adapting to a brand-new environment in just a week can be a lot to handle. Still, Hopstock feels mentally ready to face whatever challenges come his way in his first UFC BJJ fight week.
Unlike in the UFC, where fighters may have months to prepare, especially when a title is at stake, Hopstock believes his lifetime of experience, combined with a few weeks of targeted prep for Junior, is enough.
“The specificity of one opponent is only kind of relevant in the last kind of training camp. I think it’s nice to know a couple of months ahead that way you really can prepare, but it’s good enough with a few weeks as well.”
One thing you can’t truly prepare for unless you’ve competed in UFC BJJ before is The Bowl, the promotion’s unique competition area. Hopstock has done what he can to reduce the unknowns.
“I don’t really have any experience with The Bowl, but I have trained with some slanted walls at least, which has given me some ideas on what to expect,” Hopstock said. “The ruleset is definitely different than what I’ve done before with the five-minute rounds.”
His opponent, middleweight champion Ronaldo Junior, captured the inaugural title this past December at UFC BJJ 4 with a unanimous decision over William Tackett.
“Ronaldo Junior is a very explosive and dynamic guy, so you can expect a lot of movement, a lot of explosiveness, and a lot of passing and wrestling and stuff like this,” Hopstock said. “For me, that’s a style that I can match.”
While he’s ready to adapt with a Plan B or C if needed, Hopstock believes targeting leg entanglements is the best route to dethrone the champion Thursday night.
“My style is very submission-oriented, but I’m also willing to exchange positions in order to get things done,” Hopstock said. “I feel this past year, my game has become more well-rounded.”
Though Hopstock’s trophy cabinet is already impressive at 29, the UFC BJJ belt would be a milestone for him, proving he belongs at the top. It would also be a meaningful achievement and a chance to showcase his journey to jiu-jitsu fans back home in Norway.
“It would mean a lot to know that I’m that good and that I deserve to be at that place, but overall, I’m more excited on bringing something home to Norway and putting Norway on the map. It’s a very small jiu-jitsu nation, and I’m hoping to spread jiu-jitsu love to everyone back home as well.”