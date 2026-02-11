Tarik Hopstock | Stepping Into The Fire

At UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague, 2025 IBJJF European and World champion Tarik Hopstock will make his first-ever appearance inside Meta APEX, taking on middleweight titleholder Ronaldo Junior in the co-main event.

“I’m really excited,” Hopstock said. “It’s so cool to have this opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for it. Honestly, UFC has become a big name now in the BJJ world as well, and I believe it can change some things and make things bigger.”

While he’s no stranger to pressure under the bright lights of a major jiu-jitsu event, flying to Las Vegas and adapting to a brand-new environment in just a week can be a lot to handle. Still, Hopstock feels mentally ready to face whatever challenges come his way in his first UFC BJJ fight week.