Tara LaRosa To Return At Submission Underground 28

New Jersey’s own Tara LaRosa has made quite the name for herself in recent years. After putting together one of the most impressive careers in early women’s MMA, LaRosa put the gloves away and has made one hell of a name for herself on social media, usually getting plenty of attention along the way.

But LaRosa assures everybody they can be as mad at her as they want; she’s the same person she was when she was the WMMA industry darling.

“I used to be the good guy and then I guess people decided because I’m a Trump supporter that I’m a bad guy,” LaRosa said. “But I haven’t changed; that’s their problem, not mine. I’m the same person I’ve always been.”

In a sport centered around building fights and self-promotion, LaRosa is in a prime position to cash in on being the ultimate heel in women’s MMA. Everything that Colby Covington wants us to believe he is, LaRosa is.

Even with her position to build fights in mind, LaRosa says she has no interest in being the bad guy for marketing purposes. She wishes people would leave politics out of sports.

“If you think back to the earliest Olympics, the very first Olympics was ever done back in Athens, Greece,” LaRosa explained. “Warring countries and factions stopped to have the Olympics and come together in sport and competition like that. Throughout history, even in war times, people still sent their representatives from their country and it has always kind of been like a safe space. It transcended politics or whatever was going on.”

While there’s no shortage of countries being represented in the Olympics today, LaRosa’s larger point of the most politically charged climate in recent memory is one that can’t be disputed.