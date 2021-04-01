Tanner Boser’s Only Focus Is Winning

In 2020, he added two knockout victories to his resume, and even though he lost a close decision to former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, Canada’s Boser is in a prime spot to crack the heavyweight top 15. But the truth is that breaking into the rankings isn’t even on Boser’s mind.

All that he’s focused on is leaving UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai with a victory over Ilir Latifi this weekend.

“I’m outside the top 15 and I have to beat Ilir Latifi and it’s one step at a time. I don’t care about rankings or any of that s***. I just have to win my fights,” Boser told UFC.com. “I want to be a good fighter; I want people to be like, ‘Oh yeah, Tanner Boser, that guy was pretty good.’ That’s it. I want to win more fights than I lose. I’m here to fight and I’m here to fight the best guys and hopefully I ended up fighting the best guys but I’m not going to sit here and fill my own head with delusions. One step at a time.”