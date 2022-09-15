Tanner Boser Wants To Regain Momentum

He had a fight canceled in December against Sergei Pavlovich, and then in April, he was scheduled to face Rodrigo Nascimento, who withdrew from the fight for undisclosed reasons. He was replaced with Alexandr Romanov, but the bout was canceled altogether after Boser pulled out due to an injury. This weekend at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song, he is rescheduled to fight Nascimento, who has also spent time away from the Octagon, with his last performance coming last July.

“There’s definitely pressure coming back, but there is for him, too; he’s been out for a year, as well,” Boser said. “I’m ready to get back in there, for sure. The main urgency is financial, and I have to win this fight.”

Watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song on ESPN+!

The thing that Boser missed during his time away from the Octagon was the paycheck. For him, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, he’ll say yes to anyone, anytime. There were 21 days in between his last two fights. The first came against Ilir Latifi on June 5, 2021, where he lost via split decision. Boser then went on to face Ovince Saint Preux three weeks later, securing a second-round knockout.