Tanner Boser Just Wants To Have A Blast

Yet according to the Canadian, if it happens, it happens. He’s got more pressing matters on his mind leading up to fight night.

“I ain't trying to go anywhere,” Boser said. “I'm not trying to get cut and I'm not one of these guys who comes into UFC, gets a couple wins and starts spewing s**t about how they're going to be the champion. I don't give a s**t about any of that; I just want to be here for a long time. I think Arlovski did it right.”

Arlovski has done it right, weathering the storms that come with two stints in the UFC while remaining standing and relevant in the division at the age of 41. These days, the former champ doesn’t talk about regaining the title he once held. He’s content with showing up to fight, facing the best competition and as is the case in two of his last three bouts, winning.

Watch On ESPN+

That winning thing is what keeps Boser motivated, too, because the more you win, the more job security you have. And after 26 pro fights, that’s a big deal. So don’t ask “The Bulldozer” about MMA math and where a certain win over a certain opponent gets him, even if he does admit that he’s got some footing in the UFC after four fights.