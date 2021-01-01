Tank Abbott Imagines Competing On The Ultimate Fighter

TUF 7 competitor and active UFC welterweight Matt Brown has permanently stamped his name in every diehard’s heart after almost 15 years of some of the most exciting fights in the division. Few have ever tried to work Brown’s nerves, but house clown Jeremy May gave it a whirl. In episode five, May squirted lime juice in Brown’s tobacco in spite of adamant pleas against the idea from the rest of the house.

It went over as you would imagine, with a violent command of respect by Brown followed by a first-round victory for the disgruntled Ohio native.

Abbott doesn’t even entertain the thought of somebody crossing that line with him.

“People would definitely know that there would be a problem if they disrespected me like that,” Abbott said sternly. “I wouldn’t ever disrespect anybody like that, and I don’t think that would go too far with me, that’s for sure. I don’t care if we had to share a house or not. Respect and be respectful. If someone did that to me it’s a huge disrespect thing and I would definitely find out who did it. I don’t think any group of guys would go, ‘Let’s do that to him.’ They’d be paying the price at a certain point in time.”

So Abbott wouldn’t have gone for pranking and definitely wouldn’t have been the recipient of any pranks. What about the somewhat often occurrence of a fighter missing weight? Would a prime Abbott have been in the sauna pushing Gabe Ruediger and Bobby Southworth? Just because Abbott doesn’t play along with pranks doesn’t mean he’s against teamwork does it?