Tammi Musumeci Lives For Competition

Navigating that kind of schedule makes her accomplishments even more impressive as she heads into her Thursday match against Leilani Bernales on the UFC BJJ 2 card. And expectations are high for Musumeci’s debut among newer fans of the sport, especially on the heels of Mikey’s title-winning effort on the first UFC BJJ card in June. And while we’ve seen sibling tandems in all combat sports, very few have been as accomplished as this one.

“We've always had each other to train with and support each other through this,” said Tammi. “So it's kind of always been a team effort. I think no matter where we were training or where we were living or whatever, we always had the training, and we always had the consistency in that. I think that's the thing that kept us both succeeding.”

Neither appears to be slowing down anytime soon. Mikey has emerged as the face of the promotion, and many are expecting Tammi to follow suit on the ladies’ side. So what if the 31-year-old flyweight who isn’t interested in the spotlight is asked to stand in the middle of it?

“I'm just thankful to be a part of it and I'm just going to keep doing the best I can and see how far I can go.”