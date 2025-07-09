TALLISON TEIXEIRA | FROM PROMISE TO REALITY

“Everything changed and nothing changed,” Teixeira said from his hotel room in “Music City” on Tuesday afternoon, his thoughts translated and conveyed by Fabiano Buskei. “It’s weird because you can think about a guy that was fighting in the countryside, nobody knew his name, and then all of a sudden, you get the wins, you’re in a main event against that kind of competition, so a lot changed in my life.

“Here I am, a guy that no one knew his name, and now I’m on the greatest stage in the world.

“At the same time, nothing changed because I’m a guy that keeps on working,” he added, pivoting this point of view. “I’ve gotten somewhere, but I’m nowhere near where I want to be at, so that part has not changed; I continued to be the same person and work as hard. So everything changed, yet nothing changed.”

Things really have moved that quickly for the 25-year-old, who earned a pair of first-round stoppage wins under the LFA banner last year before venturing to Las Vegas and punching his ticket to the UFC with a similar result in a clash with compatriot Arthur Lopes.