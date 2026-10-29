Talita Alencar Ready To Execute Her Plan

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Heading into previous matchups, Alencar spoke about fighting free inside the Octagon and not worrying so much about earning the finish or what the result would be. That mindset has gotten her to where she is now, and she’ll lean on it once again once the door closes.

“I look to be very free in the cage,” Alencar said. “I look to be able to defend her punches and frustrate her, and I want to finish her off course. I'm a submission artist. I want to finish her because I know she's a black belt, but she's not even close to how good I am in these areas. She is good in other areas, so she would bring the frustration for me to think about what I should do in each situation, but I believe I will get a submission.”

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Five years into her MMA journey, the 36-year-old reflected on her progress to this point and called it “amazing”. Sitting at No. 14 in the media rankings, Alencar doesn’t want to let off the gas now and has a plan for how she wants her career to go. And so far it’s going according to plan, but she still has goals set for herself that she wants to achieve.

“I want to fight for the belt next year if the UFC lets me because I do have a plan for my career, and I believe they will give me a chance. If you look to the high-level grapplers in the division, I am as good as Gillian Roberson. I just need the chance, and that's how I need it.