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Talita Alencar of Brazil prepares to face Julia Polastri of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
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Talita Alencar Ready To Execute Her Plan

Strawweight Looks To Get One Step Closer To Her Goal In Second UFC Appearance Of 2026
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Oct. 29, 2026

Many people forget it has been only a little over five years since Talita Alencar made her professional MMA debut. And less than three years since she first stepped into the Octagon. 

Now, ahead of her sixth UFC fight, the Brazilian has found herself on a win streak and an ever-evolving style that she is confident in. 

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“Once I found my striking style, that's when I felt the most confident,” Alencar said. “I know that I carry power in the middle, in the close range, and I don't believe that anybody will really like striking with me or will drop me in this range. I'm really much more comfortable about all aspects: defense, offense, and I'm ready for whatever it comes.”

Talita Alencar of Brazil punches Julia Polastri of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Talita Alencar of Brazil punches Julia Polastri of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Saturday night marks Alencar’s second fight of the year when she takes on Piera Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, she earned a unanimous-decision win over Julia Polastri, and while the victory was important, the Brazilian believes the time between then and now is where the magic happens. 

“Of course, there's always going to be change,” Alencar said. “I want my opponent to feel like, ‘wow, she surprised me.’ When I'm off camp is the time that I'm grinding to evolve. I think it's key not to take a huge break, and that's the time that I evolve my style. I think for every other fight, I am a different person; I'm a different animal.”

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In her few short years developing as a mixed martial artist, “Problem Child” has spent time watching and learning from some of the best in the game, giving nods to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Joshua Van, and fellow strawweight competitor and current champion Mackenzie Dern as people she has tried to mimic her striking style after. 

Talita Alencar of Brazil kicks Julia Polastri of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Talita Alencar of Brazil kicks Julia Polastri of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Creating her own striking style has been a main focus for Alencar, and while she may only stand at 5’1, the BJJ black belt believes that even the shorter fighters can carry a lot of power. And while her path to victory has often been by submission, she’s keen to show her power and improvements once again against Rodriguez. 

“I believe all the opponents that the UFC provided were a great test for me and a great challenge,” Alencar said. “Based on the statistics, you can see everybody else has much more experience than me. I like the fact that she only has two losses and she's a real competitor. She does not like to lose, and so do I; you know, she's a good boxer. She carries herself good when it comes to general IQ as a fighter, but I don't think it's enough to do what I'm good at.”

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Like Alencar, “La Fiera” enters Saturday’s matchup on a three-fight win streak after a unanimous decision win over Sam Hughes back in March. She came into the UFC undefeated before dropping back-to-back contests to Gillian Robertson and Ariane Carnelossi. Saturday night someone’s streak will come to an end, and Alencar plans on making sure hers is the one that continues. 

Talita Alencar: “She’s Not Even Close To How Good I Am” | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Talita Alencar: “She’s Not Even Close To How Good I Am” | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
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Heading into previous matchups, Alencar spoke about fighting free inside the Octagon and not worrying so much about earning the finish or what the result would be. That mindset has gotten her to where she is now, and she’ll lean on it once again once the door closes. 

“I look to be very free in the cage,” Alencar said. “I look to be able to defend her punches and frustrate her, and I want to finish her off course. I'm a submission artist. I want to finish her because I know she's a black belt, but she's not even close to how good I am in these areas. She is good in other areas, so she would bring the frustration for me to think about what I should do in each situation, but I believe I will get a submission.”

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Five years into her MMA journey, the 36-year-old reflected on her progress to this point and called it “amazing”. Sitting at No. 14 in the media rankings, Alencar doesn’t want to let off the gas now and has a plan for how she wants her career to go. And so far it’s going according to plan, but she still has goals set for herself that she wants to achieve.

“I want to fight for the belt next year if the UFC lets me because I do have a plan for my career, and I believe they will give me a chance. If you look to the high-level grapplers in the division, I am as good as Gillian Roberson. I just need the chance, and that's how I need it.

Get Your Tickets For UFC Fight Night Moicano vs Nolan In Las Vegas October 31

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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