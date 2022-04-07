Talita Alencar Built For Fighting | UFC FIGHT PASS

Don’t let the six BJJ world titles fool you - Talita Alencar was built and bred for fighting.

After winning five no-gi IBJJF titles and one gi IBJJF title, Titan FC’s star in the making seems pretty well-versed in the gentle art, but at 31 years old, Alencar feels slightly robbed with the lack of guidance in her career that’s led to a late entry into MMA.

“I didn’t really have proper guidance or a proper team to do this,” Alencar said. “When I moved to Florida from California while competing and traveling the world doing seminars in jiu-jitsu, I had many people saying, ‘You’re going to be so good for MMA,’ but nobody ever said, ‘This gym is going to be perfect for you,’ or ‘I’m going to introduce you to this person so you can get started with your training.’ I never really had somebody who would take care of me, like a system of support.”