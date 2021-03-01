 Skip to main content
Athletes

Taking Life Slow Is Key For Hunter Azure

UFC Bantamweight Hunter Azure Is Taking Life One Fight At A Time, With The Next Coming At UFC Fight Night: Vettori Vs Holland
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Apr. 9, 2021

In the immortal words of Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Those are words UFC bantamweight prospect Hunter Azure takes to heart, especially now as the father of a young son. It’s easy to miss those parenting moments while being a professional athlete at the highest level of his sport who is chasing a championship, but Azure is settling in nicely by slowing things down.

“It's just a day-by-day thing,” he said. “I try to get better each day no matter what it is. I try to improve on everything. We get to train every day, we have things written down, scores we beat, so we get a lot to go off of and just try to improve. But I also enjoy my family time, so I try to slow things down, enjoy it and not look too far ahead. A lot of us think we're living the dream right now, so we're happy and stuff, but we're trying to live life too fast. So I just try to slow it down and enjoy it. I love training and fighting, so I'm trying to enjoy the camp as well and have fun with it.”

Watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Main Card Special On ABC and ESPN+

On Saturday, Azure puts his foot on the gas pedal again for 15 minutes or less when he faces unbeaten Jack Shore in Las Vegas. It’s the Montana native’s first fight since rebounding from the first loss of his career by beating Cole Smith last September. It was a satisfying victory for the 29-year-old, who now stands with a 9-1 pro MMA record.

Hunter Azure poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on April 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Hunter Azure poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on April 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“That was the big thing I was looking forward to after the (Brian) Kelleher fight was just getting back in there, getting that win, getting back in the win column and just being able to shake that last loss off so I can just continue chipping away,” he said.

The win over Smith was the type of swarming and punishing victory we’ve come to expect from Azure, who earned a UFC contract in 2019 by decisioning Christian Ocon on Dana White’s Contender Series. And even though he lost his perfect record to veteran Brian Kelleher last May, his efforts earned him a Fight of the Night bonus. Now, after defeating Smith, it’s another high-profile matchup that he was eager to accept.

MORE: Best Moments: Kevin Holland | Bonus Résumé: Jim Miller | Joe Solecki | Fighters On The Rise | Da-un Jung | Scott Holtzman | Daniel Rodriguez | Marvin Vettori: No One Can Stop Me | Mackenzie Dern | Arnold Allen

“I look forward to any fight,” he laughs. “I try not to pick and choose. Whoever they offer me and they want to throw at me, I accept the offer and I'm ready to go. But Shore is another good name and an up and comer. He's undefeated, so that's just a great one to have under my belt to beat him and give him his first loss. It's exciting and just gives me the energy and drive and focus to continue to grow myself and get better as well.”

Azure isn’t too far removed from getting his first loss, so he remembers how it feels to think no one was ever going to take that “0” away.

Hunter Azure poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Hunter Azure poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“We're all fighters,” he said. “We all think we're tough, we all think we're the best, we believe it, so it's good to go out and show it. But carrying that zero around, he's probably riding pretty high right now and thinking he's unbeatable, but in the UFC there's plenty of tough people that can humble you, so you just gotta keep at it. There's not a lot of people that stay undefeated in this sport.”

View Azure's Athlete Profile

No there’s not, so it’s what a fighter does after a loss that shows how far he or she can go in the sport. Azure already put the Kelleher fight in the rearview mirror, now he’s ready for bigger and better things after his weekend meeting with Mr. Shore.

“After this win and I get this under my belt, I definitely want to start looking up and getting some names,” he said. “My main goal right now is to get into that Top 15 and obviously to be the UFC champion, but it's short goals first and I'm taking it a fight at a time. I'm doing some studying right now and seeing how it's gonna look after this fight, but when it plays out, I'm sure I'll have a name ready to go that I want to fight.”

Tags
UFC Vegas 23
Khabib Surprises DC On UFC 260 Weigh-Ins Show
Athletes

Khabib Surprises DC On Weigh-Ins Show

Khabib Nurmagomedov joined the UFC 260 Weigh-in Show to award Daniel Cormier with a five-star rating in EA Sports UFC 4 and talks about his retirement.

Watch the Video
Miesha Tate Talks UFC Comeback
Athletes

Miesha Tate Talks UFC Comeback

"Cupcake" drops by the UFC 260 Weigh-Ins Show to discuss the big news with Laura Sanko, DC and Aljamain Sterling.

Watch the Video
Jazwares Action Figures
Athletes

New Action Figures Available Now In UFC Store

Collect The Second Wave Of Limited-Edition Figures From Jazwares Including Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal

More