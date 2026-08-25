Takaya Suzuki | A Serious Prospect, As Unserious As They Come

“What’s up, man?” he asked from off camera as we sat down to speak on Monday evening, just a few days out from his clash with Joseph Larcinesse at Oriental Sports Arena on Friday.

One of the most highly regarded competitors taking part in RTU this season, you wouldn’t know that Suzuki was a handful of days away from the latest in a constant cycle of “the biggest fight of his career,” as when he sat down for his interview, he did so excited and playfully.

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Some of that is surely youthful exuberance, as the promising young flyweight feels like a perfect example of someone who doesn’t know “the process” is not supposed to be this easy—a refrain that I repeatedly said to the current champion of his division, Joshua Van, all last year during his ascent to the top of the 125-pound weight class.

Since losing his professional debut in the spring of 2022, it has been all green marks on Tapology for Suzuki. His last six wins have all come before seeing the third round, with five of them, including his quarterfinal victory over Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar in May, in round one.