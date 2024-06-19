 Skip to main content
Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan prepares to face Nathaniel Wood of England in a featherweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tajikistan Fighters Taking Over

Four Fighters On The UFC Roster Currently Represent Tajikistan. Let’s Take A Look At Their Careers So Far
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on X @MaddynThomas • Jun. 19, 2024

It was a sight to see as an arena in Tajikistan filled to capacity late at night as Muin Gafurov and Muhammad Naimov prepared to make their UFC debuts last June, thousands of miles away inside the UFC APEX. 

Gafurov and Naimov are just two of the fighters who proudly rep the Tajikistan flag. Lightweights Nurullo Aliev and Loik Radzhabov also hail from there and have found success inside the Octagon. 

Let’s take a closer look at the fighters that call Tajikistan home.  

Muhammad Naimov 

Naimov first stepped in front of UFC fans back in 2020 during Dana White’s Contender Series, in a fight against Collin Anglin. That fight didn’t go his way as he dropped a unanimous decision to Anglin. But fast forward two and a half years later and Naimov took a short notice fight against Jamie Mullarkey inside the UFC APEX. 

Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan punches Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan punches Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He stopped Mullarkey in the second round, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in his debut. From there, he has gone on to secure wins over Nathaniel Wood and Erik Silva. This Saturday he competes on the UFC’s first card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against newcomer Felipe Lima and looks to once again put on for the country of Tajikistan. 

Loik Radzhabov 

“The Tajik Tank” made his UFC debut last March at UFC 285 and left with a unanimous decision victory over Esteban Ribovics. Just a few months later, he was stopped by Mateusz Rebecki, but bounced back in a big way with a third-round stoppage over Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady. Thirteen of his 18 wins have come by finish, and when he steps in the Octagon it’s sure it be an exciting one to watch. 

Loik Radzhabov Gets The Finish In Round Three | UFC Fight Night Rozenstruik vs Gaziev
Nurullo Aliev 

Nurullo “Tajik Eagle” Aliev made a name for himself during his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2022 as he secured a first-round stoppage over Josh Wick. 

The 23-year-old undefeated prospect made his UFC debut against Rafael Alves last February, winning by majority decision, but hasn’t been in the Octagon since. 

Muin Gafurov

Gafurov’s UFC career hasn’t gone as expected so far, but he has a chance to secure his first win in the Octagon this weekend in Saudi Arabia as he prepares to face Kyung Ho Kang. “Tajik” made his UFC debut on the same night as Naimov last year In June but lost a unanimous decision to John Castaneda. He returned to the Octagon in October at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi but was submitted in round one against Said Nurmagomedov. 

