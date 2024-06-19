Tajikistan Fighters Taking Over

Special Feature
It was a sight to see as an arena in Tajikistan filled to capacity late at night as Muin Gafurov and Muhammad Naimov prepared to make their UFC debuts last June, thousands of miles away inside the UFC APEX.
Tajikistan is Ready for Muhammad Naimov and Muin Gafurov!!! Live on @ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/1l07psvLc4— danawhite (@danawhite) June 3, 2023
Gafurov and Naimov are just two of the fighters who proudly rep the Tajikistan flag. Lightweights Nurullo Aliev and Loik Radzhabov also hail from there and have found success inside the Octagon.
Let’s take a closer look at the fighters that call Tajikistan home.
Muhammad Naimov
Naimov first stepped in front of UFC fans back in 2020 during Dana White’s Contender Series, in a fight against Collin Anglin. That fight didn’t go his way as he dropped a unanimous decision to Anglin. But fast forward two and a half years later and Naimov took a short notice fight against Jamie Mullarkey inside the UFC APEX.
He stopped Mullarkey in the second round, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in his debut. From there, he has gone on to secure wins over Nathaniel Wood and Erik Silva. This Saturday he competes on the UFC’s first card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against newcomer Felipe Lima and looks to once again put on for the country of Tajikistan.
Loik Radzhabov
“The Tajik Tank” made his UFC debut last March at UFC 285 and left with a unanimous decision victory over Esteban Ribovics. Just a few months later, he was stopped by Mateusz Rebecki, but bounced back in a big way with a third-round stoppage over Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady. Thirteen of his 18 wins have come by finish, and when he steps in the Octagon it’s sure it be an exciting one to watch.
Loik Radzhabov Gets The Finish In Round Three | UFC Fight Night Rozenstruik vs Gaziev
Nurullo Aliev
Nurullo “Tajik Eagle” Aliev made a name for himself during his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2022 as he secured a first-round stoppage over Josh Wick.
The 23-year-old undefeated prospect made his UFC debut against Rafael Alves last February, winning by majority decision, but hasn’t been in the Octagon since.
An absolute mauling by @NurulloAliev gets it done in round 1 👊 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/YlEUJq1Wp7— UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2022
Muin Gafurov
Gafurov’s UFC career hasn’t gone as expected so far, but he has a chance to secure his first win in the Octagon this weekend in Saudi Arabia as he prepares to face Kyung Ho Kang. “Tajik” made his UFC debut on the same night as Naimov last year In June but lost a unanimous decision to John Castaneda. He returned to the Octagon in October at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi but was submitted in round one against Said Nurmagomedov.
