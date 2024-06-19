Tajikistan Fighters Taking Over

Gafurov and Naimov are just two of the fighters who proudly rep the Tajikistan flag. Lightweights Nurullo Aliev and Loik Radzhabov also hail from there and have found success inside the Octagon.

Let’s take a closer look at the fighters that call Tajikistan home.

Muhammad Naimov

Naimov first stepped in front of UFC fans back in 2020 during Dana White’s Contender Series, in a fight against Collin Anglin. That fight didn’t go his way as he dropped a unanimous decision to Anglin. But fast forward two and a half years later and Naimov took a short notice fight against Jamie Mullarkey inside the UFC APEX.