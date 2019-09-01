Taisumov Find Himself In Rare, Elite Territory

First and foremost, he competes in the loaded 155-pound weight class, where getting noticed and making a run towards the top of the division are exponentially harder. Secondly, Taisumov has been limited to a single appearance each of the last four years due to various issues, making it even easier for the talented striker to get swept aside by the crush of action that constantly passes through the Octagon.

“Believe me, I’ve had to deal with more and bigger problems in my life, but here I am, still going through good and bad times without giving up on my dreams and fighting on a great event,” said Taisumov, who is 7-1 overall in the UFC, including wins over Alan Patrick, Damir Hadzovic and Desmond Green. “Sometimes when you're patient, good things will happen and if they don't, they simply weren't good and meant for you.”

Having your career stunted limited to competing on a handful of events could understandably build resentment in an athlete, especially one like Taisumov who is already in his 30s and competing in the most talent-rich division in the sport.

You hear it all the time that these athletes only have a small window in order to maximize their opportunities and with each year that passes where he’s only logging a single appearance, that window closes a little more for “Beckan.”

But rather than grow hardened or disheartened, Taisumov has maintained a positive outlook, choosing to focus on the one thing he can control: being ready to compete whenever the UFC calls.