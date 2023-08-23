 Skip to main content
Taila Santos of Brazil reacts after her victory over Joanne Wood of Scotland in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Taila Santos Returns To Remove All Doubts

Flyweight Will Look To Make Her Case For Another Shot At The Belt By Stopping The Streaking Erin Blanchfield In Singapore
By Steve Latrell, on Twitter: @TheUFSteve • Aug. 23, 2023

For those counting at home, it will have been 431 days. When she steps in the Octagon Saturday to take on Erin Blanchfield, it will have been 431 days since we’ve seen Taila Santos compete. 431 days since she did the previously unthinkable: make Valentina Shevchenko look mortal.

There wasn’t an injury to contend with, no life events that kept her away. Certainly she didn’t want to wait on the sidelines more than a year.

“I've been training, studying, ready and focused all along,” she confirms. “I wanted an immediate rematch and I believe I earned it. It didn't happen, but I kept training and preparing for this comeback.”

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan grapples with Taila Santos of Brazil during their Women's Flyweight Fight at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan grapples with Taila Santos of Brazil during their Women's Flyweight Fight at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

She’s even back fighting in the place where it all happened: Singapore. Things didn’t break in her favor last time. When the scorecards were read, it was the then-champion Shevchenko who was awarded the split decision. But talk to any group of MMA fans who watched that flyweight championship bout, and at least half of them will argue vehemently that Santos won. You won’t catch the Brazilian disagreeing.

"Yes, I believe I won. After the fight, I called her out a bunch of times for a rematch, but she ran. She was willing to fight girls from the weight classes below and above, but she didn't answer my calls. So she knows she lost that fight and didn't want to do it again. But yes, I believe I won that fight.”

Of course believing you won and getting two of the three judges to agree with you are two different things. It was only the second loss of her 21-fight professional career; both split decisions. It was her first title shot since she won the Aspera FC belt back in 2016. But if you’re waiting for bitterness or resentment, you’ll have a hard time finding it when you talk to 30-year-old.

Taila Santos of Brazil poses on the scale ahead of her flyweight title bout against Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan during the UFC 275 Weigh-in at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

"It wasn't a frustration. I was actually happy, because I knew I won the fight, and it made me realize she also knew and was running from me. By not taking a rematch, she was acknowledging she lost and didn't want to fight me again.”

As she sees it, even in defeat, she created a blueprint for how to take out one of the greatest champions in UFC history. A blueprint that has already been followed since.

"Absolutely. Everybody talked about Valentina as being this monster, this unbeatable girl. I knew her ground game was her weakness and I showed it since the beginning of the fight by taking her down. I'm sure Alexa Grasso watched the fight and followed these steps until finally getting the submission.”

And as badly as she’d like to bring that flyweight belt back to Balneário Camboriú, she still prefers another crack at Shevchenko first.

"I'd rather fight Valentina, so I can prove that I had beat her by beating her again.”

First, however, is the very real problem of one Erin Blanchfield this Saturday. “Cold Blooded” is 11-1 overall and is coming off a Performance of the Night victory over former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade; her eighth straight victory and her third straight submission finish. The New Jersey native has looked nearly flawless since her 2021 UFC debut and is looking to jump the line of veterans like Santos. It’s one of MMA’s oldest cliches that you can’t leave things in the judges’ hands. Twice bitten by that truism, Santos has no plans to let it happen again.

"I see myself winning either by knockout or submission. This is what I'm aiming for, and I'm sure I'm going to hit the target.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Prelims start at a special time of 5am ET/2am PT, while the main card kicks off 8am ET/5am PT.

