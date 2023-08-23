Taila Santos Returns To Remove All Doubts

She’s even back fighting in the place where it all happened: Singapore. Things didn’t break in her favor last time. When the scorecards were read, it was the then-champion Shevchenko who was awarded the split decision. But talk to any group of MMA fans who watched that flyweight championship bout, and at least half of them will argue vehemently that Santos won. You won’t catch the Brazilian disagreeing.

Max Holloway Singapore Interview | Holloway Talks Maui Fires

"Yes, I believe I won. After the fight, I called her out a bunch of times for a rematch, but she ran. She was willing to fight girls from the weight classes below and above, but she didn't answer my calls. So she knows she lost that fight and didn't want to do it again. But yes, I believe I won that fight.”

Of course believing you won and getting two of the three judges to agree with you are two different things. It was only the second loss of her 21-fight professional career; both split decisions. It was her first title shot since she won the Aspera FC belt back in 2016. But if you’re waiting for bitterness or resentment, you’ll have a hard time finding it when you talk to 30-year-old.