Tai Tuivasa Won’t Back Away From A Challenge

Coming off five straight knockout victories, and a win over Derrick Lewis in “The Black Beast’s” native Texas, it looked like there was nothing that could stop the shoey-filled run that Tuivasa was on.

In the late moments of the second round, Tuivasa landed a vicious right hook that sat Gane up against the fence and left thousands of French fans in distress. But Gane mounted a comeback, and began picking apart Tuivasa on the feet, eventually overwhelming him en route to a TKO victory in the third round.

“It was a great experience, it was a part of history,” Tuivasa said. “It was really cool to be a part of it. I gave it my all, it just wasn’t my day, and I can walk out with my head held high, but I definitely want to get back in the win column and go from there.”