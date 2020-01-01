Tai Tuivasa Ready to Get Back on Track

After he suffered back-to-back losses in 2019, pushing his current skid to three fights, some fans worried we might not see “Bam Bam” compete inside the Octagon again. But this is one fighter you should never count out.

“I’m back and I’ve done a lot of work this year,” says the 27-year-old, who will face Stefan Struve at UFC 254. “I’m coming off losses, so it had to be a different sort of fight camp. I’ve worked a lot on my mental state and now I’m feeling really good. I’m ready to get out there and do my thing.”

Tuivasa is no stranger to adversity. “I’ve lost worse things in life,” he told the media after a previous defeat. “Family, people you love, opportunities, and friends. A fight’s nothing.”

Hailing from some of the meanest streets in Western Sydney, he grew up running with a tough crowd. That, and the fact his dad was a boxer, meant fighting was second nature. At age 19, he looked set for a career as a rugby league player, but he’ll be the first to admit the sport wasn’t his passion.

“I was getting sent off every other game for fighting. It never really suited me, especially at that professional level. I love fighting. I enjoy it more than footy, so I went with my heart.”

“I was going down a wrong path at one point in my life. The fact that I can do this in front of the world is a blessing.”

Tuivasa doesn’t dwell on any dark days – he prefers to look forwards rather than backwards.

“Life’s pretty good right now, brother,” he enthuses via satellite. “I’m lying on a sunbed on Fight Island, getting a tan.

“It’s been a rough year with COVID-19, but the UFC has really pulled it off with these events. Fight Island is awesome!”

Stefan Struve, Tuivasa’s UFC 254 opponent, is the tallest UFC fighter of all-time at 6-11 ½, and he sports a victory over current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. However, the Aussie remains relaxed about the whole deal.