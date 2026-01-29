 Skip to main content
Tai Tuivasa of Australia is seen on stage during the UFC 325 Press Conference at Sydney Event Centre on January 29, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tai Tuivasa: ‘Nothing Comes Easy’

After Nearly 18 Months Away From Competition, Australia’s Tai Tuivasa Is Chomping At The Bit To Deliver A Memorable Performance For His Hometown Fans At UFC 325
By Zac Pacleb • Jan. 29, 2026

Tai Tuivasa knew getting back in the gym wasn’t going to feel great. The longtime heavyweight contender needed a break after suffering a decision loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in August 2024—his fifth defeat in a row—and gave himself exactly that. In his own words, Tuivasa “put his feet up” for about a year-and-a-half, focusing on other ventures that had nothing to do with mixed martial arts. That time away afforded him a chance to catch his breath, and as he makes his return to competition about 18 months later, Tuivasa feels like “Bam Bam” again.

“I was going through a wall the first month of training, but I feel good now,” Tuivasa told UFC.com. “I knew it was going to be hard. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I was putting my feet up in my time off, so I knew it was going to be hard. Nothing comes easy.”

How To Watch UFC 325 In Your Region

MMA isn’t a forgiving sport, whether you’re on the highest of highs or a tough run of form. A small dip in motivation is all it takes for an athlete to lose their edge, and while Tuivasa’s love of fighting never faded, everything around the sport can grind down even the most passionate, particularly after going years without getting one’s hand raised. 

Tai Tuivasa | Top Finishes
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Tai Tuivasa | Top Finishes
/

While a lot is made of Tuivasa’s skid, which dates back to a back-and-forth slugfest with Ciryl Gane at UFC’s first event in Paris, what preceded the downward streak is brushed off. The Sydneysider went into that bout with Gane carrying a 5-fight knockout streak, punctuated with a devastating finish of UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis in Houston. 

WATCH: UFC 325 Embedded | Countdown

Five fights and more than three years since then, Tuivasa is eager to return to the winner’s circle and believes the work he did out in Dubai with Tripl3 MMA has him back in prime form.

“I feel like I miss it,” he said. “I feel like I’m ready to get back in there. I haven’t felt like that in a while, so I’m pumped.”

Tai Tuivasa of Australia reacts after knocking out Greg Hardy in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Tai Tuivasa of Australia reacts after knocking out Greg Hardy in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Standing in his way of a celebratory shoey is the 6-foot-8 Tallison Teixeira. The Brazilian joined the roster as an undefeated prospect after scoring a knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024. From there, he took out Justin Tafa and was shuttled into a main event assignment against Lewis in Nashville. Lewis knocked Teixeira out in the first round, but the 26-year-old remains a highly touted prospect in the division.

Tuivasa is complimentary of his opponent, but as someone who doesn’t traditionally discuss how he plans to get his hands on his opponent, Tuivasa’s praise ends with “looking forward to getting in there with him.”

MORE UFC 325: Full Fight Card Preview | Main Event Breakdown | Volkanovski Interview | Hooker Returns | Fiziev Interview | Tuivasa Interview | BSD Ascends

The Sydney crowd is eager to see “Bam Bam” get his hand raised as well, something that hasn’t happened since Tuivasa’s UFC debut in November 2017 when he knocked Rashad Coulter out in the first round via flying knee. Tuivasa only fought once more in Sydney since then, when Alexander Volkov submitted him in September 2023. Overall, Tuivasa is 2-4 on home soil, but past results have nothing to do with his own expectations for his bout at UFC 325.

Tai Tuivasa celebrates his knockout victory over Rashad Coulter in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Tai Tuivasa celebrates his knockout victory over Rashad Coulter in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“I love coming home,” Tuivasa said. “I love performing in front of my people, and my people deserve a big win on the weekend, and so do I, so that’s what I’m going for.”

Don’t anticipate a long stretch between appearances either. Tuivasa sounds motivated and ready to get back into the wide-open mix that is the heavyweight division. It wasn’t long ago that Tuivasa reversed his 3-fight skid with that 5-fight knockout streak. 

In the heavyweight division, it only takes one.

“My plan is to win this weekend, put my hand up and get back in there as soon as we can and work my way back up,” Tuivasa said. “I’ve been on a bit of a s*** trot, so get the job done this weekend, and we’ll go from there.” 

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, live from Qudos Bank Aerna in Sydney, Australia on January 31, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.