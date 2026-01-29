Tai Tuivasa: ‘Nothing Comes Easy’

“I was going through a wall the first month of training, but I feel good now,” Tuivasa told UFC.com. “I knew it was going to be hard. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I was putting my feet up in my time off, so I knew it was going to be hard. Nothing comes easy.”

How To Watch UFC 325 In Your Region

MMA isn’t a forgiving sport, whether you’re on the highest of highs or a tough run of form. A small dip in motivation is all it takes for an athlete to lose their edge, and while Tuivasa’s love of fighting never faded, everything around the sport can grind down even the most passionate, particularly after going years without getting one’s hand raised.