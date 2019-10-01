Tai Tuivasa Knows His Future Is Bright

Boasting a 3-2 record in his first five outings, the man who introduced North American audiences to “The Shoey” rocketed into the rankings on the strength of three straight victories, capped by a unanimous decision win over divisional stalwart and former champion Andrei Arlovski, but the last year hasn’t been as fruitful for Tuivasa.

Last December, he suffered the first setback of his career, a second-round stoppage loss to former champ and perennial contender Junior Dos Santos, and six months later, the affable heavyweight dropped a unanimous decision to Blagoy Ivanov to put him on a two-fight skid.

“That’s the fight game and I know that,” said Tuivasa, reflecting on the tandem defeats that carry him into this weekend’s meeting with Spivac. “There’s a winner and there is a loser, so it’s not really hard for me because I know I’m going to win or lose, either one. But as losses come, I’ve got to learn and adapt and I think I’ve done well, picking at myself and my own game and I’m looking forward to showing what I’ve done on Saturday.”