Tai Tuivasa: Getting Back To Business

“Bam Bam” touches down in Perth on a four-fight slide, with each of those losses coming inside the distance, and while he hasn’t exactly been getting beaten by scrubs, the forthright and affable competitor is quick to acknowledge that his mental focus hasn’t been where it needs to be over these last couple outings.

“This game, the fight business requires a lot of — you need to be mentally strong as well as physically strong,” begins Tuivasa, who has touched on distractions outside the cage as a stumbling point during this stretch. “I seem like I can be physically strong pretty much all the time, but you need to have your mind in the game, you need to be focused, and I suppose I haven’t been as focused as I should be, and it’s shown.

“I always feel like I’m ready to go — I can fight any time, any place; that’s not an issue. But Top 10 in the UFC, we’re not just fighting guys at the pub, so you have to be 100 percent around the board, and I haven’t been that the last few fights.

“Especially in the Top 10 you can’t get away with things like that, but it’s all good,” he adds. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do. We’ll be all right. I feel like I’ve gotten over a lot of that and this is the best I’ve felt for a long time.”