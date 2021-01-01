Tai Tuivasa Is Coming To Entertain

The hype behind Tuivasa and the larger-than-life persona of the Western Sydney native makes it easy to lose perspective on his losses for anyone quick to write someone off as “done.”

However, the heavyweight fighter made the UFC in just his eighth professional fight. So, at just 28 years of age, the 11-3 “Bam Bam” is still young enough to improve and enter the division’s elite.

“I was fighting very good fighters, (Junior) Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov were previous world champs. I was challenging myself and I fell short. The last one (against Serghei Spivac) I probably wasn’t in the right mental space but that’s just how it goes, it is what it is.”

Tuivasa’s take on the losses echoes that of the recently defeated Israel Adesanya. While Tuivasa was previously undefeated in the UFC’s Octagon, no human is stranger to losing, whether there is an “0” in their record or not.

“I’ve lost many things; I lose people more than I lose fights. It’s a learning curve in the fighting and you live to fight another day.”