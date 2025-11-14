Tables Made from Iconic UFC Event Canvases – Now Live for Auction!

Held on April 13, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 300 is remembered as one of the greatest cards in UFC history. The night saw Alex Pereira make a spectacular first defence of his light-heavyweight title, stopping Jamahal Hill with a first-round knockout that sent shockwaves through the arena.

The stacked card delivered from start to finish, featuring the epic UFC BMF title clash between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, which earned Fight of the Night honours and broke the record for the latest KO finish in UFC history. Voted UFC Honors 2024 Event of the Year by fans, UFC 300 cemented its place as an instant classic.

Collectors now have the opportunity to own a physical part of that history with a bold and unique tribute, becoming the sole owner of this piece of canvas bearing the iconic ‘300’ logo.