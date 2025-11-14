Tables Made from Iconic UFC Event Canvases – Now Live for Auction!
UFC 264 & UFC 300 Logo Canvas Tables Available at UFC Collectibles
Nov. 15, 2025
UFC Collectibles, the official memorabilia partner of UFC, has launched a new auction giving fans the chance to own two of the rarest showpieces in UFC history. These exclusive one-of-one logo canvas tables have been created from the actual canvas that witnessed two unforgettable events – UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill and UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3.
Each piece has been crafted using the only section of canvas from its respective event to bear the official UFC logo, reimagined into a premium coffee table design. Both tables represent unrepeatable pieces of UFC heritage, connecting collectors directly to two of the most talked-about nights in the sport’s modern era.
Held on April 13, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 300 is remembered as one of the greatest cards in UFC history. The night saw Alex Pereira make a spectacular first defence of his light-heavyweight title, stopping Jamahal Hill with a first-round knockout that sent shockwaves through the arena.
The stacked card delivered from start to finish, featuring the epic UFC BMF title clash between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, which earned Fight of the Night honours and broke the record for the latest KO finish in UFC history. Voted UFC Honors 2024 Event of the Year by fans, UFC 300 cemented its place as an instant classic.
Collectors now have the opportunity to own a physical part of that history with a bold and unique tribute, becoming the sole owner of this piece of canvas bearing the iconic ‘300’ logo.