Tabatha Ricci Won’t Let Anything Get In Her Way

Since the loss the Fiorot, who is now at No. 3 in the strawweight rankings, she has fired off wins against Maria Oliveira, Polyana Viana, Jessica Penne and, most recently in June, Gillian Robertson. Following her fight against Robertson, who holds the record for most finishes in the flyweight division, Ricci believed that she has improved all aspects of her game, including her standup game, which is something that she wants to showcase this weekend at UFC 295 against Loopy Godinez.

When this fight between Ricci and Godinez was announced, many fight fans circled it on their calendars, excited for the matchup between two rising stars in the division. Godinez sits three spots down from Ricci in the rankings at 13, but is on a three-fight win streak, defeating Cynthia Calvillo, Emily Ducote and Elise Reed. Ricci is looking forward to testing herself against Godinez.

“We got into LFA at the same time, and we have both been winning fights and getting in the rankings, so I was expecting that we were going to fight,” Ricci said. “She has been active, and she has a very good standup game. She comes from a wrestling background, and it is going to be an honor to share the cage with her, but I'm very excited to get my win Saturday and I can't wait to show what I've been improving on for this fight.”

Not only does she get to share the Octagon with Godinez, but she also gets to do it inside the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. But for Ricci, this is just another fight and another person in the way of her achieving her dreams.