Tabatha Ricci Welcomes The Pressure

She got things back on track with a split decision win over Tecia Pennington a few months ago in St. Louis. Now, this Saturday at the UFC APEX, she gets to share the Octagon with another veteran of the sport, Angela Hill.

And it’s someone that she has history with leading up to the fight.

“I actually trained with her twice, four years ago,” Ricci said. “It was very good training, and I have a very good relationship with her. She's a great person, but I think this is going to be a great fight and I'm looking forward to pressuring her and not letting her get comfortable. That's going to be my fight.”

Hill made her UFC debut in 2014 against Emily Kagan. Throughout her career, she has won a Fight of the Night bonus four times, in addition to one Performance of the Night bonus. The former Invicta FC strawweight champion has 11 strawweight wins in the UFC, the most in UFC 115-pound history and holds the record for the most bouts in strawweight history with 24.