Tabatha Ricci: Shark Week Is Here

After that bout, Ricci went to her natural weight class of strawweight and has blossomed into a rising contender. She’s beaten Maria Oliveira, Polyana Viana, and Jessica Penne on the way to earning a Top 15 ranking, and she’s pleased with her climb thus far.

Limited Jacksonville Tickets Remaining. Get Yours Here!

“I’m very happy with the pace that we are going,” Ricci told UFC.com. “I actually got into the UFC pretty quick and we were not expecting that. Now I’m in my weight class and we are building slowly, and I like the pace.”

“I want my work to speak for me. This will be a good fight to show what I deserve, and I’m not in a rush. I’m going to get more experience when I can get more Octagon time. I’m not that person that is going to be asking for anything.”