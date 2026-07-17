Tabatha Ricci | ‘I Just Wanna Fight’

Baby Shark” has accepted the call to step in on short notice, with the 31-year-old Brazilian set to make her return this weekend against rising contender Fatima Kline.

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Given the short-notice nature of the fight, plus Kline’s surging form, it’s the sort of fight that a top 10 contender might normally choose to shy away from. But Ricci has decided to run towards the challenge, and was in a very positive frame of mind when she sat down to chat with UFC.com about her upcoming bout.

“I'm really excited for the opportunity, especially to have this turnaround quick after my [last] fight,” she said.

“I just want to get active. I want to be in the spotlight, and I want to get my position back again, so I'm getting an opportunity that shows up for me.”