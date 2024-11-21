Tabatha Ricci Embraces The Spotlight

For Ricci, it is the first time she has been featured on a poster, so walking around and seeing life size images of herself on every wall and corner is a surreal moment.

“I was just walking around the hotel, and I see it everywhere. I look at all the screens and it's pretty cool,” Ricci said. “It's a dream come true. Hard work pays off. I'm here. I’ve worked hard, and think I deserve it.”

Macau Full Fight Card Preview

Since joining the UFC in 2021, Ricci has been a threat in the 115-pound division, only dropping two out of her eight fights inside the Octagon. Saturday night in Macau, she enters her toughest test to date, one that could catapult her into the title picture, as she faces former title challenger Yan.