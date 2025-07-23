Tabatha Ricci | Shark Week In Abu Dhabi

Fictional movies that depict sharks terrorizing humans usually find the shark relying on the “sneak attack” hunting style. Unsuspecting victims are minding their business on the open seas and then “gotcha!”
In a manner of speaking, Tabatha Ricci’s march towards a UFC title shot is unfolding in a similar stealthy fashion. While attention is focused on higher-profile names, “Baby Shark” has quietly been amassing an undeniable résumé of names as she slides up the strawweight rankings. A winner in six of her last eight, she’s turned back formidable names like Jessica Penne, Angela Hill, Gillian Robertson and Tecia Pennington on her way to the top ten.
Sure, the last one didn’t go her way. But in her UFC Macau co-main vs Yan Xiaonan last November, she went the distance against one of the division’s elite talents. As she sits down to chat with UFC.com in Abu Dhabi, her framing is all positivity.
“I think fighting against Yan was one of the best things that happened to my career,” she explains, even-keeled as ever. “Experience at the top level. Especially a fighter like her; I think she has the best striking in our division. So, for me, it was a great experience, to be sharing the Octagon with her and feeling how to be at the top level.”
No self-pity. No licking of the wounds. Just getting back to work.
"I have an amazing team. So right after the loss we got together and we watched the tape a lot of times. We see good things, we see bad things. We get to learn, which is pretty fun. We took a lot of things from that fight to improve for this next fight. So I actually was very excited to be back to training. I went back right away. You know, I love to be training a lot; to be active. So I think it was actually a very good experience."
The “next fight” she speaks of is Saturday’s showdown with Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder. When you get to this stage of the game, the challenges don’t get easier, and as a veteran of two women’s divisions, Ribas is frequently a tall order for her opponents. Ricci is well aware, and ready, nonetheless.
“I really respect her. Always when she fights, I will always cheer for her. She's an awesome person and we've always been cool. She's been there for a long time and she's Brazilian.”
Many fight fans notice an undeniable extra halo of excitement when two Brazilians face off in the Octagon. Some fighters bristle or dismiss it when you bring it up, but not Ricci. She agrees.
“I think we always like to put in a good show as Brazilians; we don't give up, we have good heart, and that's very entertaining in a fight. We just want to give a good show.”
Their native country isn’t the only thing the combatants share. Both women began their journey into martial arts under the influence and tutelage of their respective fathers. For Ricci, she began training Judo at age six before exploring Muay Thai in her teens. Ribas had a similar arc. The familial influence can’t be overstated for athletes like this, versus their counterparts who undertake training on their own later in life. Ricci recalls how it helped her fall in love with the sport at a young age.
“I think it's showing good ways in life, having a father that was already in martial arts. Her father was in judo, which is a beautiful martial art; lots of discipline. I think it really helped us kids to make the right decisions.”
A lifetime of those good decisions, and certifiable talent inside the cage, have led the 30-year-old poised to take the No. 7 spot on in the rankings come Monday if she can get her hand raised. If she does, it will be more difficult for the shark to remain stealthy. The big attack will be just around the corner.
Gotcha!
