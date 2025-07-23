Tabatha Ricci | Shark Week In Abu Dhabi

“I think fighting against Yan was one of the best things that happened to my career,” she explains, even-keeled as ever. “Experience at the top level. Especially a fighter like her; I think she has the best striking in our division. So, for me, it was a great experience, to be sharing the Octagon with her and feeling how to be at the top level.”

No self-pity. No licking of the wounds. Just getting back to work.

"I have an amazing team. So right after the loss we got together and we watched the tape a lot of times. We see good things, we see bad things. We get to learn, which is pretty fun. We took a lot of things from that fight to improve for this next fight. So I actually was very excited to be back to training. I went back right away. You know, I love to be training a lot; to be active. So I think it was actually a very good experience."