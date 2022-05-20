'Baby Shark' Tabatha Ricci Keeps It Moving

Tabatha Ricci of Brazil reacts after the conclusion of her strawweight fight against Maria Oliveira of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

For those of us that spent years--or are still spending them—in pursuit of what we should do with our lives, stories like Ricci’s path can be either inspiring or annoying…or both.

“My dad put me in judo when I was six years old. He’s a master in judo. I went to my first judo practice, I fell in love, and I knew what I wanted to do.”

And just like that, the path was revealed. Her father, Carlos "Trovao" Salto, is a judo black belt and borderline legend in those circles, so it’s not a surprise that the apple didn’t fall so far from the tree.

“He, for sure, had a lot of influence on my game and my career. He raised me with a budo/bushido background from Japan, like a samurai. I always remember his voice in my head, talking to me. I’m super-grateful for that.”