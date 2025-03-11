SuYoung You's Road To UFC Greatness

“The winning moment of RTU was the most memorable moment. It was more memorable because I was able to shed the tears of joy with my long-time coach Hyo Jun Choi, who has been with me since I first started MMA.”

The career his coach has witnessed to this point had already been notable, even before the tournament. The 29-year-old Seoul, South Korea native already held championship titles across four promotions: Naiza, Deep, Zeus and Black Combat. Heading into Saturday, his record stands at 14-3 with two no contests on the strength of a truly well-rounded MMA game that leans into his jiu-jitsu black belt. The fact that he’s featured on the main card in his UFC debut Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 is a testament to the potential for fireworks that that matchmakers see in “You-Jitsu.”

“I'm feeling very good because it's the main card and I believe I can deliver a good performance,” he says confidently. “I'm not particularly nervous.”

The lack of nerves is likely due, at least in some part, to his reputation as a gym rat. Training at least twice a day, You lives the quintessential fighter’s life. He regards hitting the sauna as his leisure time, and aside from some good Korean BBQ (grilled pork belly and spicy rice cake, specifically), there is very little he can point to that would ever be regarded as downtime or a distraction.