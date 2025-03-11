SuYoung You's Road To UFC Greatness

There are those who argue that being scouted and signed directly to the UFC is the path of least resistance, but Road To UFC bantamweight winner SuYoung You sees it differently.
“Road To UFC made me stronger because it was a tournament,” he explains via translator. “I focused solely on MMA for about a year to win and, as a result, my fighting style and experiences became more solid. Going straight to the UFC can be better, but I think coming through the RTU tournament was good experience and it definitely made me stronger.”
It was a grueling run that started with a narrow split decision win over Shoehei Nose in the opening rounds of RTU last May, followed by an unanimous nod three months later over Daermisi Zhawupasi in the second round. His stellar performance over Jieleyisi Baergeng at UFC Macau last November sealed his UFC contract and his years-long dream.
“The winning moment of RTU was the most memorable moment. It was more memorable because I was able to shed the tears of joy with my long-time coach Hyo Jun Choi, who has been with me since I first started MMA.”
The career his coach has witnessed to this point had already been notable, even before the tournament. The 29-year-old Seoul, South Korea native already held championship titles across four promotions: Naiza, Deep, Zeus and Black Combat. Heading into Saturday, his record stands at 14-3 with two no contests on the strength of a truly well-rounded MMA game that leans into his jiu-jitsu black belt. The fact that he’s featured on the main card in his UFC debut Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 is a testament to the potential for fireworks that that matchmakers see in “You-Jitsu.”
“I'm feeling very good because it's the main card and I believe I can deliver a good performance,” he says confidently. “I'm not particularly nervous.”
The lack of nerves is likely due, at least in some part, to his reputation as a gym rat. Training at least twice a day, You lives the quintessential fighter’s life. He regards hitting the sauna as his leisure time, and aside from some good Korean BBQ (grilled pork belly and spicy rice cake, specifically), there is very little he can point to that would ever be regarded as downtime or a distraction.
“Even when I don't have a fight scheduled, I always train as much as when I do have a fight.”
He’ll bring that ethos of preparedness into the Octagon Saturday, where he’s drawn AJ Cunningham to open the main card. He has spent the past few months preparing accordingly.
“For the Cunningham fight, I have focused on preparing striking techniques that allow me to fight up close,” he says. Once he’s in close, You can only see it going one way.
“Once I get into the cage, it will be a one-sided fight. I will be superior in all aspects of wrestling, grappling, and striking. Cunningham is a tough fighter with good durability, but he won't be able to withstand my submission and striking power, and he will likely be knocked out.”
That’s a bold statement, of course, but it doesn’t seem to come from a place of empty bravado. You has seen what his efforts in the gym have translated to on fight night. He holds similar predictions to future foes he might face in a crowded 135-lb field.
“There are many good fighters and competition in my division, but I don't think there will be any difficulties for me moving up in the rankings.”
Overnight success is difficult, but not impossible, and You is dialed in. In drawing up his dream blueprint for his own UFC run, he looks no further than the man who is about to fight for the vacant featherweight title April 12 at UFC 314.
“I really want to stay busy and active. After winning on Saturday, I want to fight right away, and I want to build my career very fast like Diego Lopes.”
