Super Six | Tony Ferguson

By the time Ferguson’s matchup with former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson rolled around in July 2015, “El Cucuy” was 8-1 in the UFC with six finishes and three post-fight bonuses. He should have been a shoo-in for a title shot, but it just didn’t come. Ferguson stayed focused, expecting that winning would solve all problems. He was half-right. How he won was going to determine his future, and while he didn’t stop Thomson, he put on such an offensive clinic that he earned Performance of the Night honors for his decision victory. This was the fight that truly started it all for him.

Edson Barboza

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)