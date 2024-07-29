 Skip to main content
Tony Ferguson enters the Octagon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Super Six | Tony Ferguson

Relive Six Of Tony Ferguson's Most Exciting Fights Before He Takes On Michael Chiesa At UFC Abu Dhabi, Live From Etihad Arena On August 3
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON X @THOMASGERBASI • Jul. 29, 2024

For over 13 years, the name Tony Ferguson has been synonymous with excellence and excitement, and while the former interim UFC lightweight champion has been weathering a rough spell as of late, “El Cucuy” is planning a return to form in his first welterweight fight since 2011 when he meets Michael Chiesa this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

And if you need a little refresher course, here are six memorable performances turned in by Ferguson.

Ramsey Nijem 

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Tony Ferguson punches Ramsey Nijem during their welterweight fight at the Ultimate Fighter Season 13 Finale at the Pearl at the Palms on June 4, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson punches Ramsey Nijem during their welterweight fight at the Ultimate Fighter Season 13 Finale at the Pearl at the Palms on June 4, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

After a tumultuous run through season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter, Ferguson had his opportunity to close out the show in the final against Ramsey Nijem and in less than four minutes, he did just that with a ferocious knockout that kicked off his UFC career in emphatic fashion.

Katsunori Kikuno 

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Tony Ferguson punches Katsunori Kikuno in their lightweight bout during the UFC 173 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 24, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson punches Katsunori Kikuno in their lightweight bout during the UFC 173 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 24, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Despite his impressive entrance into the UFC, Ferguson still flew under the radar early in his Octagon career, and while he won three bouts over Aaron Riley, Yves Edwards and Mike Rio, a decision loss to Michael Johnson in 2012 dented his marketability a bit. Yet two years after that defeat, Ferguson finally began to make up ground in a crowded division, with a single right hand ending Katsunori Kikuno’s night in the first round of their UFC 173 bout.

Josh Thomson 

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Tony Ferguson kicks Josh Thomson in their lightweight bout during the UFC event at the Valley View Casino Center on July 15, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson kicks Josh Thomson in their lightweight bout during the UFC event at the Valley View Casino Center on July 15, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Zuffa LLC)

By the time Ferguson’s matchup with former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson rolled around in July 2015, “El Cucuy” was 8-1 in the UFC with six finishes and three post-fight bonuses. He should have been a shoo-in for a title shot, but it just didn’t come. Ferguson stayed focused, expecting that winning would solve all problems. He was half-right. How he won was going to determine his future, and while he didn’t stop Thomson, he put on such an offensive clinic that he earned Performance of the Night honors for his decision victory. This was the fight that truly started it all for him.

Edson Barboza 

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Tony Ferguson (top) punches Edson Barboza in their lightweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson (top) punches Edson Barboza in their lightweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

If the Thomson fight announced Ferguson’s arrival, his place at the top of the 155-pound weight class was cemented with this submission victory over Edson Barboza. Earning him Fight and Performance of the Night honors, Ferguson continued to be a must see on fight night, not just for his skill set, but his reckless disregard for his own safety. Ferguson was treating these bouts as fights, and his willingness to put himself in harm’s way to get the win built his bandwagon considerably.

Lando Vannata 

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Tony Ferguson kicks Lando Vannat in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event on July 13, 2016 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson kicks Lando Vannat in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event on July 13, 2016 at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

To follow up on the Barboza fight, it’s important to point out that while recklessness makes for great fights, it can cost you sometimes, and that’s what happened when Ferguson met late-notice replacement Lando Vannata. With nothing to lose, Vannata came out swinging, and with everything to lose, Ferguson did the same. Vannata nearly won that standoff as he rocked and nearly finished “El Cucuy” in the opening frame. But with the heart of a champion, Ferguson roared back in the second round and submitted the newcomer. Put another Fight of the Night bonus check into that man’s wallet.

Rafael Dos Anjos 

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Tony Ferguson of the United States punches Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 5, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson of the United States punches Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on November 5, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ferguson had fought plenty of killers on his way up the lightweight ladder, but to beat a former champion in Rafael Dos Anjos would be another story. Or would it? Not in Ferguson’s world. In that world, Ferguson treats all opponents the same, and with his same aggressive, offensively diverse style, he added Dos Anjos to his victims’ list, outpointing the Brazilian veteran over five rounds while earning another Fight of the Night bonus. After the win over RDA, “El Cucuy” finished three more lightweight stars, submitting Kevin Lee for the interim UFC title and halting Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

