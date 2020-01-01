Super Six - Jon Jones’ Early Years

WSub2 Ryan Bader

Following the Bonnar bout, Jones went 3-1 in his next four bouts, with the only loss being a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill. He was clearly on his way to the light heavyweight title, and his opponent at UFC 126, Ryan Bader, was 5-0 in the Octagon and on his way to the top as well. But in this rare meeting of hot prospects, it was all “Bones,” as he submitted Bader in the second round. What was even more notable was the post-fight interview, when Jones was told that his teammate Rashad Evans was injured and unable to face Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the light heavyweight title in a little over a month’s time. Jones was offered the title shot. And he accepted.