 Skip to main content

Super Six - Jon Jones’ Early Years

Read on for Part 1 of Jon Jones' greatest fights in the Octagon
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Feb. 2, 2020

In a UFC career in which Jon Jones has compiled a remarkable 19-1, 1 NC record (with that one loss a controversial DQ) competing against the top light heavyweights of this era, it’s a nearly impossible mission to whittle down those victories to six defining bouts. So we’ll adjust accordingly in the lead up to his UFC 247 title defense against Dominick Reyes and do it in two parts, with this first installment covering the years from 2008 to 2013.

WUD3 Stephan Bonnar

WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS

These days, it’s almost hard to believe that Jones got into the UFC in 2008 as a late replacement for Tomasz Drwal. Almost as difficult to fathom is Jones being matched up with veteran contender Stephan Bonnar after beating Andre Gusmao at UFC 87. But in the biggest fight of his career to that point, the 7-0 Jones moved to 8-0 with a clear-cut victory over Bonnar, a win highlighted by a suplex and some spinning elbows that marked the New Yorker as a special talent.

Look Ahead: Jones vs Reyes
Look Ahead: Jones vs Reyes
/

February Fights You Can't Miss | Order UFC 247 On ESPN+

WSub2 Ryan Bader

WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS

Following the Bonnar bout, Jones went 3-1 in his next four bouts, with the only loss being a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill. He was clearly on his way to the light heavyweight title, and his opponent at UFC 126, Ryan Bader, was 5-0 in the Octagon and on his way to the top as well. But in this rare meeting of hot prospects, it was all “Bones,” as he submitted Bader in the second round. What was even more notable was the post-fight interview, when Jones was told that his teammate Rashad Evans was injured and unable to face Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the light heavyweight title in a little over a month’s time. Jones was offered the title shot. And he accepted.

TKO3 Mauricio Rua

WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS

If Jones’ road to a title shot was the stuff of Hollywood movies, just consider that the day of his fight against Shogun Rua, he and his coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn foiled a robbery in New Jersey. Call it destiny, but after that, you had to assume that nothing could stop “Bones,” and nothing did, as he dominated Rua before stopping him in the third round and taking the UFC light heavyweight title.

WUD5 Rashad Evans

WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS

After beating Rua, Jones successfully defended his title twice, submitting former champions Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Lyoto Machida. Impressive stuff, but the fight the world wanted to see was Jones against his former friend and teammate Evans. And while the lead-up to the match was intense, the subsequent bout was a walk in the park for Jones, who won a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Wsub4 Vitor Belfort

WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS

Originally scheduled to face Dan Henderson in his first post-Evans bout, a Henderson injury scrapped the bout, and Jones’ refusal to face Chael Sonnen on short notice prompted the cancellation of the entire UFC 151 event. But Jones would be back in action against a replacement foe soon enough in the form of former light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. The end result was another Jones victory, but to get there, he had to survive a tight armbar that nearly finished his reign, showing that he didn’t just have talent, but heart as well.

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (R-L) Jon 'Bones' Jones kicks Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout at the Air Canada Center on September 21, 2013 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (R-L) Jon 'Bones' Jones kicks Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout at the Air Canada Center on September 21, 2013 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zu
WUD5 Alexander Gustafsson

WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS

If the Belfort fight showed Jones’ grit, his UFC 165 bout against Alexander Gustafsson took it to a new level, as he went through his toughest challenge as a pro in a five-round war with “The Mauler.” With his title on the line, Jones soared in the championship rounds and took a well-deserved decision in a fight that has also earned plenty of consideration as one of the best title fights of all-time.

Tags
Jon Jones

UFC 230 main event results

More

UFC 230 main card results

More