Super Six: Ben Rothwell Fights

UFC 164 vs. Brandon Vera

Fighting in his home state of Wisconsin for the first time in more than seven years, this was another crucial fight for Rothwell after he once again fell below .500 in the UFC following his blistering finish of Schaub when he suffered a second-round submission loss to Gabriel Gonzaga.

For Vera, this was a return to heavyweight following his outstanding fight with “Shogun” Rua the previous summer and positioned as a potential kick-off to the next chapter in his career.

This was a close, but not particularly eventful fight through the first two rounds, with Vera getting the better of things in the opening frame and the second being a little tougher to call. There were no points where either man was in serious danger, and heading into the third, it seemed like that is how this one would continue to play to the finish — just an evenly matched give-and-take between two consummate professionals where neither did anything of great consequence and the judges were called upon to render the final verdict.

Early in the third, after Rothwell landed a good kick to the body that seemingly stung Vera, the two clinched along the fence before getting separated into space by referee Herb Dean. As they reset, Rothwell threw a high kick and landed a right hand to the body off a hard feint, and then he went full “Techno Viking.”

Bouncing on his feet, shifting his shoulders demonstratively as he tried to back Vera into the fence, Rothwell looked a little unorthodox, but it actually worked. Vera seemed frozen by the movements and unsure how to counter, allowing Rothwell to get inside, and once the fight was in close quarters, “Big Ben” unloaded, hitting Vera with a torrent of strikes that ultimately caused him to wilt to the canvas and Dean to stop the fight.