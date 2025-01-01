SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH TO HEADLINE FIRST POWERSLAP EVENT IN SAUDI ARABIA

As part of Riyadh Season, POWER SLAP 11: DA CRAZY HAWAIIAN vs DUMPLING 2 tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, January 1 via webook.

Additional matches on the card include:

Additional matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Power Slap is undeniably growing and reaching key sporting audiences across the globe. In just two years, with only 10 live events, Power Slap has gained 22 million social media followers and Power Slap content has garnered over 11.5 billion lifetime views across its platforms. Power Slap events regularly draw global influencers with more than a collective 1 billion+ of followers.

POWER SLAP 11 will be available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV, Samsung TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps). POWER SLAP 11 will also be available across the Middle East on MBC networks.

Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.

ABOUT POWER SLAP:

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and other athletic commissions across the United States. Power Slap was founded by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Power Slap airs exclusively across the globe on Rumble. For more information, visit PowerSlap.com and follow or subscribe to Power Slap on Rumble (/powerslap), YouTube (@powerslap), TikTok (@powerslap), Instagram (@powerslap), Facebook (/slap), Snapchat (@powerslap) and X (@powerslap).

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events.

For more information, please visit https://riyadhseason.com/en-US