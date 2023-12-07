Sumudaerji: Back In Business

News of the injury was reported following the contest and made the presence of the twin knee sleeves he sported during the bout more understandable.

Never before in his UFC career had Sumudaerji worn any form of extraneous protective attire, and while they’re not allowed in all jurisdictions, it seemed to be much more of an “unnecessary piece of equipment” than an “I wasn’t allowed to wear them” thing prior to stepping in with Schnell, where he donned two in order to not disclose which knee was giving him stability issues once inside the Octagon.

Following the contest, the native of Sichuan, China eventually returned home and underwent surgery, working with the staff at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai to coordinate and execute his rehabilitation.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“Because of the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, I had the best recovery equipment and team,” said Sumudaerji, who carried a three-fight winning streak into his bout with Schnell and remains stationed at No. 12 in the flyweight rankings ahead of his return to action on Saturday. “They helped me get through the recovery and made me feel better.”

Once his knee was fully healed and he was ready to begin preparations for a fight camp, “The Tibetan Eagle” made his way back to Sacramento, California and Team Alpha Male, where he’s worked to hone his skills and elevate his game for much of his UFC career.