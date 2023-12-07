Sumudaerji: Back In Business

Athletes
The last time we saw Sumudaerji inside the Octagon, he and Matt Schnell engaged in an absolute slobberknocker on Long Island, producing the Fight of the Night for that show on ABC and one of the more memorable battles from last year.
It was a chaotic affair where the Chinese prospect started exceptionally strong and had the veteran on the brink of being finished multiple times, only for Schnell to somehow rally back, go on the offensive, and secure the second-round submission finish.
Despite the setback, it was a fight that further elevated Sumudaerji’s stock in the flyweight division, and shares in the 27-year-old fighter should increase even more when you know what he was dealing with heading into that clash.
“I tore my ACL two weeks before my last fight,” the flyweight said on Wednesday afternoon, a couple days ahead of his return to action against Tim Elliott this weekend in Las Vegas. “So my cardio was a problem and I lost the fight, so my lesson (from that fight) was to improve my cardio.”
News of the injury was reported following the contest and made the presence of the twin knee sleeves he sported during the bout more understandable.
Never before in his UFC career had Sumudaerji worn any form of extraneous protective attire, and while they’re not allowed in all jurisdictions, it seemed to be much more of an “unnecessary piece of equipment” than an “I wasn’t allowed to wear them” thing prior to stepping in with Schnell, where he donned two in order to not disclose which knee was giving him stability issues once inside the Octagon.
Following the contest, the native of Sichuan, China eventually returned home and underwent surgery, working with the staff at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai to coordinate and execute his rehabilitation.
“Because of the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, I had the best recovery equipment and team,” said Sumudaerji, who carried a three-fight winning streak into his bout with Schnell and remains stationed at No. 12 in the flyweight rankings ahead of his return to action on Saturday. “They helped me get through the recovery and made me feel better.”
Once his knee was fully healed and he was ready to begin preparations for a fight camp, “The Tibetan Eagle” made his way back to Sacramento, California and Team Alpha Male, where he’s worked to hone his skills and elevate his game for much of his UFC career.
Although not talked about as frequently or with the same reverence it carried during its WEC heyday or when competitors like Joseph Benavidez, Chad Mendes, TJ Dillashaw, and Cody Garbrandt were chasing championship dreams inside the Octagon, the long-standing outfit in California’s capital remains one of the elite teams in the sport, especially for athletes in the lighter weight classes.
“It helps a lot,” Sumudaerji said of training at the respected NorCal outpost. “Urijah Faber is in the UFC Hall of Fame and he shares his experience with me a lot.
“Coach Danny (Castillo) and I, we always hang out and train together,” continued the intriguing flyweight talent, whose size, length, and obvious power present a challenging puzzle to solve for anyone that shares the Octagon with him. “He teaches me a lot about wrestling.
“I think this is one very important part (that is) helping me in my martial arts journey.”
Another key benefit of training in Sacramento is the opportunity to work alongside fellow Chinese standout Song Yadong, who headlines Saturday’s fight card opposite Chris Gutiérrez.
While Song is the “younger brother” in this tandem, born just shy of two years after his countryman, the 26-year-old bantamweight has experienced the most success of any male fighter from the Asian nation at the UFC level. Entering this weekend, Song owns a 9-2-1 record inside the Octagon, including a knockout win over former title challenger Marlon Moraes and a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera, who is slated to face Sean O’Malley for the strap early next year.
“I train with (Song) every day,” said Sumudaerji, who will cross the threshold into the UFC cage two fights ahead of his friend, teammate, and training partner this weekend. “All of this is helping me a lot.”
What also helps the ascending talent is a sharp mindset that was highlighted when we spoke about his late shift in opponents this week.
Originally, his return to action was scheduled to take place against Allan Nascimento, a Brazilian grappler with a wealth of experience overall, but a limited number of appearances under the UFC banner. But late last week, the Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative was forced to withdraw from the contest, and replaced by Tim Elliott, a slightly more compact, frenetic veteran that has fought for the title in the past and faced just about everyone to pass through the division over the years.
After a frustrating result, knee surgery, and an extended rehabilitation process, a late shift in foes is the kind of thing that could understandably cause some unrest or last-minute challenges for a competitor.
However, Sumudaerji had no issue with the switch.
“My opponents change all the time,” he said with a smile when asked about shifting to facing Elliott on short notice. “But one thing never changes: fighting on the weekend.”
That approach, coupled with the clear physical gifts and talents he’s displayed thus far prompted many to regard the Chinese fighter as a potential contender in the flyweight division when he shifted to the 125-pound weight class and registered a first-round knockout win over Canadian veteran Malcolm Gordon at the end of November 2020.
Nothing has really happened to alter those forecasts, and the returning talent believes that should he register the biggest win of his career this weekend, fans will see “The Tibetan Eagle” soar to even greater heights in the future.
“If I (get a big victory this weekend), I will carry on, moving forward, and that will become a huge motivation for me,” he said. “(And in the future), you will see (me become) a UFC champion.”
