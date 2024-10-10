Suicide Balm Teams Up with UFC for Special Line of Tattoo Care Products
Oct. 10, 2024
Suicide Balm, a brand known for its high-quality tattoo care products, is teaming up with UFC to collaborate on a brand of premium tattoo care products. This exciting collaboration brings together Suicide Balm’s expertise in tattoo aftercare with UFC’s passion for combat sports. With products designed to protect, rejuvenate, and keep tattoos looking fresh, this line is perfect for anyone looking to care for their ink with the same level of commitment they bring to their UFC fandom.
Suicides Balm’s specialized creations, for both men and women, are packed with high quality ingredients to ensure your skin stays healthy while your ink stays vibrant. With a range of products like tattoo balms, sunscreen, numbing gel, and more, you can find the products available at UFCStore.com and at select UFC events. A portion of every sale will go towards veteran suicide prevention programs, showing that this collaboration isn’t just about the high-quality products but, also about giving back.
As the CEO and founder of Suicide Balm says “It’s especially meaningful to see this partnership come to life in the city that both Suicide Balm and UFC call home. We look forward to this successful collaboration that celebrates the art of tattoos and the spirit of UFC while also supporting our veterans”.
Be ready to rep UFC while keeping your tattoos in peak condition with Suicide Balms new line, crafted with care in the home of the fight game - Las Vegas.
