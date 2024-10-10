 Skip to main content
Suicide Balm and UFC agreement
Licensed

Suicide Balm Teams Up with UFC for Special Line of Tattoo Care Products

UFC-Branded Suicide Balm Tattoo Care Products Available in Stores Now
Oct. 10, 2024

Suicide Balm, a brand known for its high-quality tattoo care products, is teaming up with UFC to collaborate on a brand of premium tattoo care products. This exciting collaboration brings together Suicide Balm’s expertise in tattoo aftercare with UFC’s passion for combat sports. With products designed to protect, rejuvenate, and keep tattoos looking fresh, this line is perfect for anyone looking to care for their ink with the same level of commitment they bring to their UFC fandom.

Suicides Balm’s specialized creations, for both men and women, are packed with high quality ingredients to ensure your skin stays healthy while your ink stays vibrant. With a range of products like tattoo balms, sunscreen, numbing gel, and more, you can find the products available at UFCStore.com and at select UFC events. A portion of every sale will go towards veteran suicide prevention programs, showing that this collaboration isn’t just about the high-quality products but, also about giving back. 

Suicide Balm collection

As the CEO and founder of Suicide Balm says “It’s especially meaningful to see this partnership come to life in the city that both Suicide Balm and UFC call home. We look forward to this successful collaboration that celebrates the art of tattoos and the spirit of UFC while also supporting our veterans”.

Be ready to rep UFC while keeping your tattoos in peak condition with Suicide Balms new line, crafted with care in the home of the fight game - Las Vegas.
 

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
Carla Esparza reacts in the Octagon after announcing her retirement following a decision loss against Tecia Pennington in a strawweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Interviews

Carla Esparza Announces Retirement | UFC 307

Two-Time Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza Talks With Joe Rogan Following Her Retirement Fight At UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah On October 5, 2024 

Watch the Video
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More