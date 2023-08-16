Sean O’Malley Career Highlights: Rise To The Title

O’Malley hurt Yan in the first round and cut him with a big knee in the third, which forced both of them to dig deep throughout the entire fight to remain engaged. It was a memorable fight, not only because of the decision, but also because of what was shown from both fighters.

Sean O’Malley’s UFC Record

UFC 280 (10/22/22) O’Malley won a three round split decision over Petr Yan

UFC 276 (7/2/22) O’Malley’s bout with Pedro Munhoz was declared a no contest at 1:51 of the second round when Munhoz was unable to continue after an accidental eye poke

UFC 269 (12/11/21) O’Malley stopped Raulian Paiva via strikes at 4:42 of the first round

UFC 264 (7/10/21) O’Malley stopped Kris Moutinho via strikes at 4:33 of the third round

UFC 260 (3/27/21) O’Malley knocked out Thomas Almeida at 3:52 of the third round

UFC 252 (8/15/20) O’Malley was stopped by Marlon Vera via strikes at 4:40 of the first round

UFC 250 (6/6/20) O’Malley knocked out Eddie Wineland at 1:54 of the first round

UFC 248 (3/7/20) O’Malley stopped Jose Quinonez via strikes at 2:02 of the first round

UFC 222 (3/3/18) O’Malley won a three round unanimous decision over Andre Soukhamthath

TUF 26 Finale (12/1/17) O’Malley won a three round unanimous decision over Terrion Ware

Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 1

Week 2 (7/18/17) O’Malley knocked out Alfred Khashakyan at 4:14 of the first round