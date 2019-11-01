The Suga Show Is Set To Compete At Quintet Ultra

Before “Sugar” Sean O’Malley was in the Octagon lighting up opponents with his “where is this coming from?” striking power, he was an amateur fighter in Montana with more submissions than knockouts.

Yet something about going pro flipped a switch, and in ten professional fights, only one has ended in a tap out.

Since his debut in 2013, O’Malley scored one of the flashiest knockouts in the history of North Dakota MMA, in his opinion the best knockout in LFA history and statistically the most popular knockout in DWCS history. Couple that with his swagger and you’ve got an undefeated fighter with a knack for turning heads.

While no press is bad press, O’Malley feels criticism and trash talk from fighters in the division have placed him in a box.

“I think a lot of people in the division are underestimating me,” O’Malley said in a recent interview with UFC.com. “I feel like they think I’m the hype train, but my whole life is dedicated to training, recovering and doing it all again the next day.”