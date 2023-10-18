The Success Of Khabib Nurmagomedov And Islam Makhachev In Abu Dhabi

Makhachev followed up his win over Hooker with a quick win over Bobby Green. The submission win put Makhachev’s streak at 10 straight and earned him a shot at the vacant lightweight title. That bout would come opposite Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi.

There was plenty of excitement around the fight – especially following Oliveira’s weight miss and victory against Gaethje – but most importantly, people were interested to see how Makhachev would do against the top tier at lightweight.

MORE ABU DHABI: UFC 280 Recap | Best Abu Dhabi Moments

But once the fight started, it became clear who the best 155-pound fighter in the world was. Makhachev controlled the action throughout the first round, and in the second, he put Oliveira down with a left hand and submitted him with an arm triangle choke. It was a perfect performance and, just like that, Makhachev had completed the run to the top of the division with 11 straight victories and with Nurmagomedov lifting him up to take his rightful place at the top.

Makhachev Set To Compete In Abu Dhabi Again At UFC 294

Makhachev and Oliveira were scheduled to run it back in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294 on October 21, but a late injury to Oliveira forced the challenger to withdraw from the bout.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski raised his hand and will be stepping up in an attempt to avenge his loss to Makhachev earlier this year at UFC 284.