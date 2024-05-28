 Skip to main content
Photos of the UFC's "Subtle" clothing collection
A SUBTLE APPROACH TO SUMMER

UFC's Subtle Collection Captures The Low-Key Aesthetic For Your Summer Fit
May. 29, 2024

With the summer months just around the corner, now is the perfect time to add new pieces to your wardrobe that’ll create some static with their “subtle” details. UFC’s Subtle collection captures that perfect low-key aesthetic that makes for the best essentials in a summer look, while also having a few high-key accents within each piece.

This minimalistic collection features pieces that are sure to become wardrobe staples that you’ll pull out of your closet time and time again. Fight fans can now show off their love for the mixed martial arts leader in an understated fashion with the Subtle collection. Some pieces scream “UFC fan,” while others only reveal the UFC logo, letters, or signature aspects like the Octagon upon a closer look.

The collection includes everything from t-shirts to hoodies and hats, all with less-is-more graphics and fonts to show off your fight fandom in a toned-down fashion. From the minimalistic designs to the lightweight material, the Subtle collection is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. Especially when you’re kicking back for UFC’s loaded summer schedule, including fights from stars like Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev and Robert Whittaker.

Be sure to place your orders on UFCStore.com, where you can also find more of your favorite fight apparel from the world’s leading combat sports promotion.

