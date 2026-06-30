The Submissions | 2026 Half-Year Awards

After a couple years where it has felt like the number of submission finishes in the UFC has been declining and the variety has decreased as well, the first half of the 2026 campaigned produced an uptick in submission and the diversity of finishes as well. There have been 44 submission finishes so far this year, with rear-naked chokes clearly leading the way, but 13 different holds being represented.
Here’s a look at the submission finishes that stood out most in the first half of the year.
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1 - Murtazali Magomedov over Melsik Baghdasaryan
The top newcomer of the first half also wrapped up the best submission between January and June as well, pun intended, collecting a first-round finish by twister just over a minute into his debut against Baghdasaryan.
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“The Gun” pressed the action out of the chute, closing the distance and taking aim at Magomedov, prompting the more recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad to initiate a grappling entanglement by driving Baghdasaryan across to the fence on the other side of the Octagon. He immediately worked to take the back, and after they hit the canvas, Baghdasaryan looked to turn inside the Magomedov’s body triangle, only for the Kyrgyz fighter to instantly clamp onto a modified twister and garner a quick tap.
If you watch the fight back knowing what is going to transpire, you can see it wasn’t some lucky catch: Magomedov clears Baghdasaryan’s right arm before he turns into him, setting him up to be torqued in opposite directions once he looked to rotate into top position.
Magomedov joins Chan Sung Jung, Bryce Mitchell, and Da’Mon Blackshear as the only individuals to successful finish a fight with a twister in the UFC.
2 - Yaroslav Amosov over Joel Alvarez
Amosov announced his presence as a potential threat in the welterweight division with a first-round submission win over Neil Magny at the end of 2025 and doubled down on that declaration in his first appearance of the year at UFC 329.
WATCH: Yaroslav Amosov Locks In Second-Round Submission Win On Joel Alvarez | UFC 328
The former Bellator champ controlled the opening round with his grappling, but never really got close to finding an opening to attack a submission. When Alvarez came out aggressively to start the second, Amosov turned a back waist lock into a high amplitude takedown, slamming the Spaniard to the canvas, instantly clamping onto the fight-ending arm-triangle choke.
Welterweight has never been deeper or more competitive than it is right now, but Amosov is someone that has to be factored into the conversation going forward. While he’s not quite in title contention just yet, another dominant effort like this and he will be.
3 - Mario Bautista over Vinicius Oliveira
Bautista had his lengthy winning streak snapped late last year in a clash with Umar Nurmagomedov at UC 321 but quickly started a new one with a second-round submission win over Oliveira in his first headlining assignment.
WATCH: Mario Bautista Wraps Up Second-Round Submission | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira
The difference in sharpness between the two was apparent from the outset, with Bautista controlling the action throughout much of the first two rounds, keeping the powerful Brazilian at bay and mixing in use of his grappling to switch things up. Late in the second, Bautista worked to a mounted crucifix and attacked a kimura, and when Oliveira rose to his feet to defend, the MMA Lab product quickly climbed onto his back and sunk in the rear-naked choke.
This was as slick a finishing sequence as you’re going to see all year and a brilliant effort from one of the top unheralded talents on the UFC roster.
4 - Alice Ardelean over Polyana Viana
Chances are when you’re the first person to hit a particular submission inside the Octagon, you’re going to get some level of recognition for doing so, and after earning Submission of the Month honors in May, Ardelean’s capsule lock win over Polyana Viana lands in fourth place at the midway point as well.
After Ardelean got the better of things on the feet in the first, the fight hit the canvas in the second, with the Romanian setting up shop inside Viana’s guard. The Brazilian made the unique decision to lock in a body triangle from the body, with her left leg over her right and her left hook positioned between Ardelean’s legs. As Viana continued to leave her foot where it was, Ardelean stepped over and trapped it against her thighs before torquing backwards ever so slightly, causing incredible pressure and discomfort, prompting Viana to tap.
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This was a great bit of recognition from Ardelean, who has now won three straight while becoming a fan favorite in the strawweight division.
5 - Christian Rodriguez over Hyder Amil
Rodriguez has been in the UFC for some time now and earned a handful of solid wins along the way, but this was by far the best he’s looked to date.
From the outset, “CeeRod” was the crisper of the two, using his speed and varied striking attacks to pick at Amil and keep the Contender Series grad from building any momentum or being able to effectively pressure forward. With 90 seconds left in the opening round, Rodriguez pawed with a left hand and followed with a right high kick that caught Amil flush, sending him crashing to the canvas. Somehow, he stayed conscious, but as he looked to wrestle back up, Rodriguez quickly snatched his neck, putting him to sleep with a power guillotine.
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In previous years, this probably would have claimed top spot, but instead, Rodriguez will have to settle for a place in the Top 5 and tons of praise for turning in a brilliant showing to begin his 2026 campaign.
Others receiving votes: Quillan Salkilld over Jamie Mullarkey, Bia Mesquita over Montse Rendon, Alberto Montes over Ricky Turcios, Bia Mesquita over Melissa Mullins, Tatiana Suarez over Loopy Godinez, Vicente Luque over Kelvin Gastelum, Kody Steele over Dom Mar Fan, Ion Cutelaba over Oumar Sy, Asu Almabayev over Charles Johnson, Shi Ming over Puja Tomas, Juan Diaz over Malcolm Wellmaker