The Submissions | 2026 Half-Year Awards

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The top newcomer of the first half also wrapped up the best submission between January and June as well, pun intended, collecting a first-round finish by twister just over a minute into his debut against Baghdasaryan.

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“The Gun” pressed the action out of the chute, closing the distance and taking aim at Magomedov, prompting the more recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad to initiate a grappling entanglement by driving Baghdasaryan across to the fence on the other side of the Octagon. He immediately worked to take the back, and after they hit the canvas, Baghdasaryan looked to turn inside the Magomedov’s body triangle, only for the Kyrgyz fighter to instantly clamp onto a modified twister and garner a quick tap.

If you watch the fight back knowing what is going to transpire, you can see it wasn’t some lucky catch: Magomedov clears Baghdasaryan’s right arm before he turns into him, setting him up to be torqued in opposite directions once he looked to rotate into top position.

Magomedov joins Chan Sung Jung, Bryce Mitchell, and Da’Mon Blackshear as the only individuals to successful finish a fight with a twister in the UFC.

2 - Yaroslav Amosov over Joel Alvarez