THE SUBMISSIONS | 2025 UFC.com Awards

In the sequel, it was Dvalishvili that showed a little something different, again suffocating O’Malley with pressure and takedowns through the first two-and-a-half rounds before latching onto a choke that to this day, no one is completely sure what to call it. Officially, it’s listed as a north-south choke, but personally, I’d call it a reverse ninja choke, as the initial setup was like that off a no-arm brabo or anaconda where he clutched his bicep, but it ended with “Suga” on his back, still dead to rights.

(Watch Full Fight on UFC Fight Pass)

This was — for my money — the best performance of the year for “The Machine,” who showed he’s still growing and improving as a fighter, even while being one of the best on the planet.

2 – Jean Silva puts Bryce Mitchell to sleep (UFC 314)

Less than two months after walloping Melsik Baghdasaryan in Seattle, Silva ventured to South Beach to take on Mitchell in a classic “Okay, but how good is he really?” kind of matchups. Remember, Silva was just four fights into his UFC tenure at this point, and while he’d looked great, Mitchell was the first ranked opponent he’d faced and had only been beaten twice in his career; once by Ilia Topuria, who submitted him, and once by Josh Emmett, who took a piece of his soul while sending him to the Shadow Realm at UFC 296.

(Watch Full Fight On UFC Fight Pass)

Mitchell won the first four minutes of the opening round, throwing and landing more than Silva, who was happy to stalk and taunt “Thug Nasty” before the Fighting Nerds representative snatched up a guillotine choke that was deep and swung the round in his favor. “Lord” came out jawing at Mitchell to start the second, blasting him with a body kick straight away, dropping him with a right soon after and immediately calling him back to his feet. Mitchell tried to stem the tide by reaching for takedowns, but Silva kept stuffing the shots, until the Arkansas native left a little bit of neck exposed late in the second and the Brazilian clamped onto a ninja choke.