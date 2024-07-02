The Submissions | 2024 Half-Year Awards

In her 25th UFC appearance, Angela Hill finally secured her first submission win, tapping out Luana Pinheiro in the main card opener.

The veteran was getting the better of the striking exchanges with the Brazilian throughout the first and second, but also flashed continually improving grappling as well, taking Pinheiro down in the first and controlling the clinch in the second. In the back half of the round, Pinheiro dropped her head as the two were in the center of the cage, and Hill wasted no time clamping onto the neck and sitting into the guillotine choke.

When she floated over into mount, Pinheiro was quick to tap.

That’s the first submission win of Hill’s career and just the third stoppage in a dozen UFC victories. The 39-year-old should vault into the Top 10 with the win and continues to be a perennial tough out in the 115-pound weight class.

3 – Kayla Harrison defeats Holly Holm by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:47 of Round 2