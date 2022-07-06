The Submissions | 2022 Half-Year Awards

Athletes
The highly unofficial half-year awards season continues with the best submissions of the first half of 2022 and how we saw them on fight night…
5 – Claudio Puelles vs Clay Guida
Peruvian lightweight prospect Claudio Puelles made it five straight wins in the co-main event, as he submitted Clay Guida in the opening round.
The fight went to the mat in the opening minute, Guida on top but Puelles aggressively going after submissions. Guida defended well and scrambled his way out of trouble, but only momentarily, as Puelles locked in the kneebar that forced the tap out at 3:01 of the first round.
Puelles moves to 13-2. Guida falls to 37-19.
4 – Tom Aspinall vs Alexander Volkov
Rising heavyweight star Tom Aspinall continued to impress, as the British contender submitted Alexander Volkov in the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event at the O2 Arena in London.
Aspinall showed off his speed and striking accuracy immediately as he pushed the pace on Volkov and then put him on the mat less than a minute into the fight. Aspinall bloodied his opponent while they were grounded, but Volkov was able to get back to his feet just before the midway point of the frame. He didn’t get to stay there long, as Aspinall scored a second takedown with under two minutes to go. And this time, the Atherton product closed the show, forcing a tap out due to a straight armlock at 3:45 of the first round.
With the win, the No.11-ranked Aspinall moves to 12-2. The No.6-ranked Volkov falls to 34-10.
3 – Paul Craig vs Nikita Krylov
A clash of light heavyweight contenders saw Paul Craig score another impressive submission victory over Nikita Krylov.
Both fighters roared out to start the bout and after Krylov caught Craig, the Scotland native took his foe down. Krylov scrambled his way into the top position and proceeded to fire off hard shots. But just when it seemed like Krylov was in total control, Craig threw his legs up and locked in the triangle choke that forced a tap out at 3:57 of the first round.
The No.11-ranked Craig moves to 16-4-1. The No.9-ranked Krylov falls to 27-9.
2 – Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje
Charles Oliveira may not be going home to Brazil with his world championship after missing weight for the UFC 274 main event, but he will get on the plane with his status as the best lightweight in the world intact after a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje.
Oliveira staggered Gaethje with a right hand to open the bout, and then landed another hard shot, only to drop Oliveira twice. Now bloodied, Oliveira remained in the pocket with Gaethje but then pulled guard with three minutes to go. Gaethje wasn’t having it, and he stood up and resumed swinging, but it was Gaethje who got dropped hard with a right hand. Oliveira pounced, and moments later, he sunk in the rear naked choke that produced a tap out at 3:22 of the first round.
Oliveira, who missed weight at 155.5 pounds, moves to 33-8, 1 NC with the win and will now be installed as the number one contender. Gaethje, a former interim champion, falls to 23-4.
1 – Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos
Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made a successful return to 115 pounds in the UFC Fight Night main event, as she submitted Amanda Lemos in the first round.
Lemos was the clear aggressor as the fight began and she landed several hard kicks until midway through the round, when Andrade locked in the standing arm triangle choke that ended Lemos’ night at 3:13 of the first round.
Andrade moves to 23-9 with the win. The No. 10-ranked Lemos falls to 11-2-1.
VOTERS – James Cooney, Thomas Gerbasi, Christoph Goessing, E. Spencer Kyte, Steve Latrell, Zac Pacleb, Gavin Porter