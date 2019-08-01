Struve vs Rothwell Set For UFC Washington D.C.

Stefan Struve and Ben Rothwell will meet at UFC Washington D.C. on Dec. 7
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Aug. 13, 2019
Back in action for the first time since his February win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima, longtime heavyweight contender Stefan Struve will face Ben Rothwell in a UFC Fight Night on ESPN bout at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 7.
UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.
Following his Performance of the Night submission of de Lima in Prague earlier this year, the Netherlands' Struve flirted with retirement, but this December, the 31-year-old "Skyscraper" will return to the Octagon to battle fellow veteran standout Rothwell, who looks to snap a three-fight losing streak in D.C.