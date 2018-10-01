Struve Anticipating Things To Go His Way

If he sounds not just confident, but at ease, that would be accurate, and a lot of that likely has to do with him training at home this time around, instead of with Henri Hooft and the gang in South Florida. The reason? Nothing dramatic, just logistics.

“I was in Kazakhstan at the end of December and I couldn’t make it into Florida until mid-January, and then I would have to fly back to Prague,” Struve said. “It was a little too much. If I stay here, it’s just an hour and 15 minutes to Prague, so it’s much better for me this way.”

So there’s no place like home?

“I bought a new house last year, so I’m finally able to spend some time in there instead of just being in and out all the time,” he said. “So it was very nice to be home for this, and I’m feeling very relaxed. Doing all the camps overseas, you begin counting down the days, not only for the fight, but also to be able to go home. So it’s nice to not have that feeling. South Florida is awesome, but it’s hard to always be gone.”

This week, Stefan Struve is home in Europe and ready to fight. Even ten years later, that’s music to his ears.

“At times it’s been hard, but I’m not someone who shies away from a challenge,” he said.

“It’s fighting, and I realize that more and more because I’ve been doing it so long. You go in there and someone’s gotta lose. Unfortunately, those guys were just a little bit better that night. But I know for a fact that I could beat all the guys who beat me on any given day, too. I know I’ve got the skill, I put the effort in, and I work my butt off. Things didn’t go my way, but that’s okay; things will go my way this week. I really believe that.”