Stress Management In The Physically Active – An Outside/In Approach

When looking to the sporting world for answers on managing the physical demands and stressors of sports, there is no better place to turn than to the UFC Performance Institute team. The UFCPI industry-leading experts in training, performance, and recovery are dedicated to supporting athletes in a sport where managing the fight, flight, or freeze response is imperative to performance, and the physical stressors on the body are enormous. The experts at the UFCPI explain: “Even the most elite athletes must manage many sources of stress, ranging from physical training demands (including injuries) and performance anxieties to social or financial stress. All these sources of stress add up to an accumulation of strain on the human at the center of the athlete or performer. Having tools to manage the many stressors being experienced, such as breathwork and performance breathing, has proven a critical tool for our UFC athletes in managing the challenges both inside and outside of the Octagon.”

Fortunately, we can employ physical, behavioral, and biological strategies to manage our overall stress.

Performance Breathing

At first glance, you might think breathing runs on autopilot – it's fundamental to life. But being intentional about how and when we breathe can play an essential role in the signals we send to our bodies and how breathing regulates our stress response. Breathing techniques can help balance the swings between the sympathetic nervous system – the fight, flight, freeze response – and the parasympathetic nervous system – the rest and digest response. This can be key to optimizing performance and focus, while avoiding "adrenaline dumps" at times when they are not beneficial. Improved breathing in an MMA fighter (and everyone else, for that matter) can increase blood flow, improve oxygen utilization in muscles, improve mental state, make quick decisions, and respond to coaching cues. The UFCPI educates its athletes on proper breathing to strategize optimizing performance.

What causes improper breathing? Although you have probably noticed your breath changing in response to a stressful situation, you might not have ever paid attention to how your posture and body mechanics play a role in your breathing. If you watch a baby breathe, then you notice their bellies rising and falling with every breath; this is ideal, as the breathing motion involves the expansion of the diaphragm and is controlled by the nose. Over time, as adults, a combination of poor habits and a hunched-over posture (think of the forward-leaning posture we see in computer work and cell phone use), cause us to shift away from this natural diaphragm breathing and to start using our neck and shoulder muscles to take in oxygen.

Take a deep breath. Did your shoulders and chest rise to take in the oxygen? Or did your shoulders stay in place, and your belly expand? Impaired breathing mechanics can increase hyperventilation and stress the upper body's muscles. This hyperventilation disrupts the oxygen/carbon dioxide balance in the body, leading to impaired circulation in the body and brain and oxygen delivery to working muscles.