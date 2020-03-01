Where We Stand: Strawweight Division

Outlook: Before Namajunas lost her belt to Andrade in Brazil, the 27-year-old looked as good as ever, piecing Andrade from range with an array of strikes. In fact, Namajunas said the UFC offered her a chance to regain her belt against Zhang, but Namajunas turned it down. Instead, she gets an immediate crack at avenging her most recent loss to Andrade. Should she prove victorious, it’s almost certain that Namajunas would get the call to challenge for gold for a third time. Since knocking Jedrzejczyk out to take the belt, it’s been an interesting journey for Namajunas. She has fought just twice in the previous two years, and she’s heading into her second rematch bout in that span. If Namajunas can call back to and improve on what she showed in her last bout, it’s hard to not get a little giddy at the thought of a fight between her and the current champion.