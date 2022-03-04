The Storylines Of UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

The improbable bromance of Covington and Masvidal started strong at American Top Team but collapsed following issues surrounding the payment of coaches and the state of the welterweight division.

In 2018, Covington’s rise to the top of the welterweight division was nearly complete after he defeated fellow UFC 272 combatant Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 225 to claim the interim UFC welterweight title. In the eyes of Covington, that’s when things with him and Masvidal started to shift. He felt like “Gamebred” was starting to get jealous and started being more a training partner than best friend.

Masvidal’s side of the story has to do with one of his key principles – loyalty. One of Masvidal’s coaches and Covington had a disagreement about payment and to Masvidal, that is treason in its highest form. The relationship continued to derail from there, with Covington eventually leaving American Top Team to work at MMA Masters.

While all this was going on, both Covington and Masvidal competed in a series of fights with reigning champion Kamaru Usman. Both Covington and Masvidal would go 0-2 vs “The Nigerian Nightmare” and became fixated on settling their grudge match.

