The Story Is Not Over For Christos Giagos

“I feel like putting yourself through misery is a good thing, I think,” he laughs. “And suffering becomes happiness.”

As for the mental aftermath of coming off his most important win to date, he says, “You got a lot of stress laid off you. You're coming off a big win, but now you got the stress of keeping it going. It's a new type of stress, but it's okay. Stress is a good thing. And I feel really good in this camp. I have a lot of confidence and I’m definitely going to be trusting these hands a lot more, so that's good.”

If it sounds like everything is coming together for the California native more than 13 years after his pro debut, it sure seems like it. But he wouldn’t change the ups, downs or sideways of his journey for anything.

“I don't know if I believe everything happens for a reason, but I do believe everybody has their own story and their own journey and they learn the way they learn,” Giagos said. “I wish I could have gone to the gym a little sooner, but maybe I wouldn't have known my wife, so maybe things wouldn't have gone as good as they're going. So I feel like everything happens the way it's supposed to happen for everybody's own individual story. And I love my story. It's a true warrior story and I'll stick with it. I like having battles. I like the ups and downs because the downs make you who you are. So I wouldn't change it.”